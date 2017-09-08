Catholic Charities responds to Harvey with donations, ‘boots on the ground’

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Janice Evans, center, works alongside members of the Knights of Columbus as they rip out waterlogged sections of the kitchen area of her home Sept. 6 in Dickinson, Texas, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. Evans is a parishioner at the Shrine of the True Cross, which was also severely damaged in the storm. CNS photo/Bob Roller

Catholic Charities responders have been on the front lines helping victims recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and its catastrophic flooding in Houston and surrounding areas.



Catholic Charities USA donated $2 million to flood relief efforts in Texas Sept. 4, representing money pledged so far to provide immediate emergency assistance to those impacted by the storm.



The category 4 hurricane, which struck Texas on Aug. 25, was followed by an unprecedented 50 inches of rain, and left 70 people dead and thousands displaced.



Catholic dioceses across the country will continue fundraising efforts, as the recovery process will be long and extremely costly, by some estimates, more than $180 billion. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, asked bishops across the country to consider a special collection to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey along the Gulf Coast.



“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of normalcy,” Archbishop Gomez wrote. “We also stand with our brother bishops in the region who have the difficult task of providing pastoral care in these most trying times while managing their own losses. Our prayerful and financial support is urgently needed.”



Father Michael Johnston, Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville, encouraged parishes in Middle Tennessee to take up special collections during the first two weekends of September, which will be forwarded to Catholic Charities USA to directly help storm victims.



“We have been praying for the people as they endure the immediate and long-term effects of the storm,” Father Johnston wrote in an email to parishes. “In an effort to support them in their hour of need, I strongly encourage the parishes in the Diocese of Nashville to join parishes across the country in taking up a special collection” either the weekend of Sept. 2-3 or Sept. 9-10.



Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee, said her office stands ready to support the local Catholic Charities offices in the affected areas. Right now, she said, her primary role is to support fundraising efforts. “Giving cash is really the most important thing,” she said. “It’s flexible, and people can get whatever they need in the immediate aftermath.”



Russo, who volunteered with the Red Cross in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, said that it is often difficult and expensive to coordinate the logistics and storage of material donations immediately after disaster strikes. Additionally, she said, donating cash to organizations working in the affected area, “can help local merchants get back into the game and get people back to business.”



Mark Barry, director of mission advancement for Catholic Charities of Tennessee, who was closely involved in the short- and long-term recovery efforts of Catholic Charities in Nashville during the 2010 flood, reiterated that “early on, cash, through a donation to a reputable on-site agency, is the best way to help. The money from the donation goes to work quickly and helps provide a response to the immediate needs.”



He noted that “we, in Middle Tennessee, learned in 2010 that there are many stages to post- disaster recovery. … There will be a time when clothing will be important, along with furniture, kitchen supplies, cleaning materials, etc. But it is not right now.”



After immediate needs are met, Catholic Charities will assist with long-term recovery efforts, including providing family case management services for many months down the road. Russo has been in contact with her counterpart on the Diocese of Galveston-Houston, and “I assured her she has our prayers and support,” Russo said. If asked, Russo said, “we have staff ready to go” to Texas to assist.



Just as disaster relief efforts get into full swing in Houston and in the affected areas along the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Irma is churning through the Caribbean and may hit Florida in the coming days.



Catholic Charities is bracing for the possibility of responding to another major disaster just weeks after Harvey. “Now we’re looking to see what happens if Irma hits, and we will have multiple hurricane recoveries coming up,” Russo said. But, she added, “Catholic Charities’ network of disaster response operations is phenomenal,” and will be ready to take action. In the days after Harvey, Catholic Charities already had “boots on the ground” in the Houston area, Russo said, and they will do the same in Florida if needed.







Recovery and relief



Right now in Texas, diocesan Catholic Charities agencies have been hard at work in recovery efforts, trying to address difficulties as they arise.



In Houston, which has received the lion’s share of attention, there have been huge problems finding temporary housing. Apartments are flooded and hotels are not accepting payments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. On top of that, the city is getting ready to shut down shelters.



In Victoria, relief efforts are just getting started, as Catholic Charities is trying to find a building to convert into a distribution center. Cleaning supplies are still needed to cope with the aftermath of flooding.



While most volunteers want to go to southeast Texas, which suffered significant damage, five counties in the Diocese of Austin were also hit by Harvey. Catholic Charities personnel have gone door-to-door to hotels in Bryan and College Station trying to find displaced people, then connecting them to United Way, as hotels in the area are full due to the college football season. Some businesses are offering paid time off for their employees to go to impacted areas and do volunteer work.



In Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities USA workers are on the ground with people and resources. The biggest challenges they face include trying to find places to store donated supplies and relocating residents with no affordable housing available.



Trucks are a big issue in Beaumont and San Antonio. In Beaumont, six 18-wheelers arrived fully loaded with donations, and up to 100 volunteers stayed until 2 a.m. on Sept. 5 to unload them.



Beaumont’s water supply has remained sketchy since the storm. Water service has not been restored to all areas and those who do have water must boil it first. With flooding still an issue, supply routes change daily and Catholic Charities faces the challenge of getting donations to the right places. They are also setting up food service for volunteers and survivors and looking for vehicles to deliver donations to outlying areas.



More information on donating to local relief efforts is available at: https://txcatholic.org/harvey, https://catholiccharitiesusa.org, or www.dioceseofnashville.com.







Catholic News Service contributed to this report.



A worker clears water from the floor inside the Shrine of the True Cross in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey in Dickinson, Texas. CNS photo/Bob Roller











