Catholic Charities to host onversation on ‘13 Reasons Why’

Catholic Charities of Tennessee will host a conversation on “13 Reasons Why,” the recently broadcast 13-episode Netflix series based on the 2007 young adult novel written by Jay Asher on Tuesday, May 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of St. Edward School, 190 Thompson Lane.



A number of Catholic Charities counselors, from the Individual and Family Counseling Program and the School Counseling program, will be present to assist with the conversation. Separate parent and student discussions will be offered.



The paperback edition of the book hit number one on the New York Times best-seller list in July 2011. Both the book and the series have received high praise and strong disapproval, according to news reports.



“‘13 Reasons Why’ contains mature themes,” explained Lisa McGovern, L.C.S.W., supervisor of counseling services for Catholic Charities. “It is raising some concerns by viewers of all ages, as well as by many professionals in the counseling field.”



According to a May 2 New York Times story, mental health experts from across the country are concerned that the show’s portrayal of suicide is incorrect and potentially dangerous for vulnerable adolescents.



“We will discuss the series and the impact it may have on students who are watching it,” McGovern added. “We will also help explore ways to answer questions that may arise from this series.”



“It is so hard to be a pre-teen or teenager in today’s world,” said Pamela Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee and a licensed social worker. “The challenges are coming in from every direction … stresses to achieve, pressures to fit in, cyber bullying, and more.



“Our counselors deal with students in our schools on a regular basis and, in some cases, they are working with children who are secondary victims of crime. They are regularly involved in conversations with their clients about these very issues,” Russo said. “We are honored to be able to share our expertise with the community on this terribly important issue of child safety and mental health.”



Reservations are requested. To RSVP, e-mail sgubala@cctenn.org or call 615-760-4428.