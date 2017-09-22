Catholic faith has ‘strategic pillars’ for Business Professional of the Year

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

The Catholic Business League honored Marty Blair, partner and chief operating officer of Star Physical Therapy, as its 2017 “Business Professional of the Year” on September 14. Blair is also a longtime community volunteer, especially involved in coaching youth sports. Photo by Rick Musacchio

When Jon Blair took his family on a trip, he included a ritual that had nothing to do with visiting the typical vacation destinations of amusement parks, beaches, or historic sites.



“He’d open up the phone book and find a church. We never missed Mass,” his son Marty Blair recalled. Jon, now deceased, and his wife, Bev, whether attending Mass, praying the Rosary, or helping others, instilled in their children a devout faith and solid foundation that they could build their own lives on. It is what their son describes as “getting up and serving others.”



The senior Blairs were founding members of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church and Bev Blair began a medical mission to Haiti about 40 years ago that her daughter now continues at St. Henry and St. Matthew.



In a way, the seeds of faith that the Blairs planted decades ago came to fruition when their son Marty was honored Sept. 14 as the Business Professional of the Year by the Catholic Business League.



Blair carries the devout faith of his parents with him, and strives to emulate it in all aspects of his life. He cheerfully offers that he is “proud of his Catholic identity” and hopes that his Catholic faith and its values shine through in everything he does.



The father of Ryan and Erin, and husband for 34 years to Lucy, Blair serves as chief operating officer of Star Physical Therapy and has logged countless volunteer hours, working for decades with youth in sports and numerous community organizations in Nashville and Franklin.



Blair’s colleagues in the Catholic Business League have witnessed his dedication to business, church, and community for years, so when his name was raised for nomination as Professional of the Year back in July, Drew Rodgers, CBL president, said that “it was evident he was the right person.”



Blair reflects not only the League’s mission to “engage in fellowship, catechesis, service and philanthropy” but also its vision “to connect, develop, and inspire Catholic professionals to live their faith at work, at home, and in their community,” Rodgers said. “He is a bright light that people are drawn to.”



At the Sept. 14 breakfast meeting when Blair was recognized as the CBL Professional of the year, “There was a large contingent from St. Henry’s and no shortage of people who wanted to honor Marty,” Rodgers said.



The event at the Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Fleming Center, which also included honoring the League’s retiring co-founder, Greg Mays, and installing the inaugural class of the Leadership Catholic mentoring program, was one of the most well-attended meetings in the organization’s 10-year history, with an estimated 120 people present.



When a secular culture tells Christians in subtle and obvious ways to check their faith at the door, Blair sees no conflict in being a Catholic and being a business professional.



“Find the opportunity to love the people around you,” said Blair, a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville. “It’s the best tool to remove barriers. If your primary goal is putting others first, they see it’s intentional.”



“Having the conviction to make the next right decision every time from a business standpoint,” is a question of integrity, Blair added. That “next right decision” involves making thoughtful – not kneejerk – decisions, and learning from failures and weaknesses.



“It’s really easy to be a good winner,” said Blair, who has coached boys in rugby and football at St. Henry and St. Matthew for 20 years. “But when the other team is better than you and up three points, how are you going to handle that? If you get a bad call, learn to make the best of it. You have to be a role model.”



Blair said if you make the right choice – learning and improving from hardships rather than slinking away – you build your credibility.



“If people see it enough times, they develop confidence and eventually it becomes a pillar of strength,” he said. That “it” is faith through action, and people want to know about it, Blair said.



“It’s not the denomination, it’s the denominator – Christ,” he recalled someone saying at the awards breakfast. “I love that,” Blair said of the slogan.



But the Catholic faith has “strategic pillars,” as he calls them, that other Christian faiths do not. The Catholic system of social justice also compels Catholics to align their lives with good deeds.



“The sacraments, the discipline, the strength of the routine bring you back to the bedrock if you’re falling away,” Blair said, adding that today’s youth are longing to embrace that structure and will receive it. He sees that as a coach.



“One guy carries the ball and all the others are supporting him. The kids learn more from the challenges and failures than they do from the successes. They want discipline and order – another attribute of our faith.”



And their faith also provides something they seek, as Blair has noticed, that of a relationship with God, His Son, and with others. He is keenly aware that the youth look to the adults around them to see how they react and respond to different situations, from how they speak to others and how they practice their faith.



Blair is quick to add that he has his own mentors. One is Regg Swanson, the founder of Star Physical Therapy, who hired him.



“He is absolutely committed to helping others,” Blair said. “He taught me that faith, life and work can and need to be intertwined.”



Blair’s other mentor, his wife, Lucy, works in pastoral care at Holy Family Church in Brentwood.



“She makes me want to get up and be a better person every day.”