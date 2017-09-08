Catholic leaders slam DACA decision

by Rhina Guidos CNS

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals supporters demonstrate near the White House in Washington Sept. 5. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Sept. 5 that the DACA program is being rescinded by President Donald Trump, leaving some 800,000 youth, brought illegally to the U.S. as minors, in peril of deportation and of losing permits that allow them to work. CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

Catholic Church leaders, immigration officials, and many others were swift and unanimous in their condemnation of President Donald Trump’s Sept. 5 decision to phase out the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called the cancellation of DACA “reprehensible” and said in a Sept. 5 statement that the president’s announcement “causes unnecessary fear” for the youths and their families. The bishops repeatedly called on the president to keep the program.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the USCCB, said in a statement: “The Catholic Church has long watched with pride and admiration as DACA youth live out their daily lives with hope and a determination to flourish and contribute to society: continuing to work and provide for their families, continuing to serve in the military, and continuing to receive an education. Now, after months of anxiety and fear about their futures, these brave young people face deportation. This decision is unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as Americans.”



Father Michael Johnston, Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville, said in a statement that he joins the USCCB “in their strong condemnation of the cancellation of the DACA program that has provided a measure of safety and stability for young people who were brought to this country through no fault of their own, but who have made great strides in becoming contributing members of society.”



Father Johnston stated, “that people should be free to emigrate to flee political persecution, danger, or poverty is a clear life issue and a direct extension of the Gospel mandate that informs our Catholic understanding of social justice as a seamless garment of life. As surely as we defend the rights of the unborn, we must defend the rights of people to build a peaceful, productive life.



“Congress should promptly work to address the immediate problems facing the DACA participants through the ending of this program,” he added. “This entire situation restates the long-expressed need for comprehensive immigration reform that respects the United States’ proper right and duty to enforce its national borders, but justice demands that it do so in a manner that respects the dignity of individuals and respects the integrity of family relationships.”





‘Need a permanent fix’



“In the past, the president stated that the Dreamer story ‘is about the heart,’ yet (the) decision is nothing short of heartless,” said Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich in a Sept. 5 statement. “The Dreamers are now left in a six-month limbo, during which Congress is supposed to pass comprehensive immigration reform, a feat they have been unable to achieve for a decade,” he said.



President Barack Obama established DACA in 2012 by executive action after Congress could not agree on legislation that would have legalized youth brought to the U.S. as children.



Facing immediate backlash after the announcement of his decision to wind down DACA, Trump seemed to backtrack, just a bit, by saying that if Congress can’t find a legislative solution to legalize the program’s beneficiaries in six months, he might step in.



“Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!” Trump tweeted in the evening of Sept. 5, even after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said using executive action in such as manner, as Obama had done, was “unconstitutional.”



The rescission of DACA, publicly announced by Sessions, places an estimated 800,000 immigrants, many of whom were brought to the United States as young children and have known no other home, under threat of deportation and losing permits that allow them to work.



The vast majority of DACA recipients reside in California and Texas, but about 8,000 Tennessee residents currently have DACA status, and some of them are Catholic Charities clients. Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee, said that local immigration program coordinators and caseworkers will be standing by “to provide whatever advice we can” to clients during this time.



“People are very nervous, and rightly so,” said Russo. “We have to make sure we hold Congress accountable. … Our clients need a permanent fix.”



Attorney General Sessions said that by giving job permits to DACA recipients, jobs were “denied ... to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same jobs to go to illegal aliens.”



Sessions also criticized the program, calling it “unilateral executive amnesty” and said it was responsible for “a surge of unaccompanied minors on the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences.”



However, many organizations have attributed the surge of unaccompanied minors to escalating violence in Central America, not to the DACA program.



Trump was prompted to take action on DACA under threat of a lawsuit from a coalition of state attorneys general. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery had originally signed onto a letter to Trump threatening to sue the federal government if it did not agree to take action to “phase out” the program.



However, Slatery reversed that decision last week, and in a Sept. 1 letter to Tennessee Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, noted the “human element” of the DACA program, and stated that he no longer intended to challenge the order. He noted the many “outstanding accomplishments and laudable ambitions” of DACA recipients, and encouraged the senators to support legislation to protect these young adult immigrants.



The decision to end DACA is “a heartbreaking disappointment,” said Jeanne Atkinson, executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network. She also said her organization rejects and adamantly disagrees with Sessions’ “untested personal opinion that DACA is unconstitutional.”





‘Not a political hot potato’



The day Sessions publicly announced plans to end DACA, thousands of people across the country, including Washington, D.C., and Nashville, took to the streets to protest that decision and show their support for the program.



DACA recipient Claudia Quinones, who was among the crowd of DACA supporters gathered outside the White House on Sept. 5, said the weekend before the announcement had been “very stressful.” Because of DACA, she has a work permit, a driver’s license and is able to attend college in the area. Now, that’s all up in the air.



Quinones, a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Maryland, said she had hoped that Trump would make a decision “with heart,” as he had earlier promised, but instead was disappointed with the announcement.



“We’re not a political hot potato,” said DACA recipient Greisa Martinez, who is advocacy director at United We Dream, a national immigrant youth-led organization for so-called “dreamers,” as the DACA youth are called.



The “dreamer” moniker comes from the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, or DREAM Act, a legislative proposal that has repeatedly failed to pass in Congress and which would give DACA recipients conditional residency. Though a recent bipartisan version of the DREAM Act was once again proposed by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, and Democrat Dick Durbin, of Illinois, it faces a looming battle in a deeply divided Congress.



For now, the Department of Homeland Security, which administers the DACA program, has stopped accepting new applications. Current recipients will not be affected until March 5, which Sessions said gives Congress an opportunity to find a legislative solution for the current 800,000 beneficiaries. On its website, DHS says DACA recipients can continue working until their work permits expire. Those with DACA permits that expire between Sept. 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018, are eligible to renew their permits, the website says, but they won’t be able to renew after that two-year extension.



Martinez, who was brought from Mexico to the U.S. at age 7 by her parents, said in an interview with Catholic News Service that there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen to youth like her, but says she’s focused on the fight ahead to “push politicians to better people.”



“I hold on,” she said, “because I know God is on my side.”





‘Welcome the stranger’



The crowd in front of the White House on Sept. 5 was sprinkled with Catholics representing organizations such as the Sisters of Mercy, the Franciscan Action Network, Faith in Public Life, as well as men and women religious out to show their support.



Capuchin Franciscan Father Kevin Thompson of Washington said he wanted to support the youth, which include many young Catholics at the nearby Shrine of the Sacred Heart, where he is the auxiliary pastor.



“This is their country,” he said. “This is the country they know.”



He said he would be praying for Catholics who are against programs such as DACA. The Old Testament is clear, he said, in saying that Christians must welcome the stranger.



“I pray for a change of heart,” he said.



Mercy Sister Anne Curtis said she, too, couldn’t understand the opposition of some Catholics against programs such as DACA because from the Christian point of view, “our tradition is so clear,” regarding immigrants, she said, and urged others to “look to the Gospel.”



Kurt Jensen of Catholic News Service and Theresa Laurence of the Tennessee Register contributed to this report.