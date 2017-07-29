Catholic schools deliver academic excellence

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

In the coming weeks, girls in plaid skirts and boys in Polo shirts and khaki pants will be filing into Catholic schools from Loretto to Clarksville and from McEwen to Murfreesboro to start a new school year.



Whether they are new to Catholic education or have been steeped in it all their lives, they will find themselves in a school that promises the very best in academics, delivered in a supportive atmosphere bolstered by the Catholic faith.



Every student in kindergarten through 12th grade in the schools in the Diocese of Nashville takes the Iowa Basic Skills Test every year. The Iowa tests are a nationally recognized standardized test designed to measure student achievement and growth across a continuum of rigorous updated learning standards from kindergarten through grade 12, according to its website. Using data from the tests, educators can monitor academic progress, measure readiness for college, and evaluate students’ mastery of skills.



The results from the Iowa tests show Catholic schools are consistently at or above grade level, said Alice Valiquette, curriculum director for the Diocesan Schools Office. “That’s something to really be proud of.”



And many of the schools in the diocese go beyond that level of success.



“We pretty much average in the top third of the national average,” said Stephanie Stafford, principal at Immaculate Conception School in Clarksville.



Christ the King School in Nashville typically has composite scores that are two to three grades above grade level, said Principal Sherry Woodman. “Typically our seventh and eighth grade classes hit the ceiling on the test in pretty much all the areas.”



One grade at St. Joseph School in Madison finished in the 99th percentile in its math scores on the test, said Principal C.J. Martin. “I’ve never seen a 99th percentile. It was inspiring.”



St. Matthew School in Franklin was nominated as a finalist for recognition as a Blue Ribbon School based on its test scores, said Principal Tim Forbes. “Our students score in the top 15 percent in every grade,” he said.



“I think the diocese as a whole is consistently above average,” Forbes said. “It’s remarkable how well Catholic school students do.”



More than just scores



The Schools Office, working with teachers from the schools in the diocese, maps out a curriculum for all the schools in the diocese. The curriculum, which incorporates the state standards, lists all the skills a student should learn in each subject area in each grade, explained Valiquette.



“It helps the teachers to be accountable,” she said. “It prevents learning gaps.” The requirements for one grade are meant to prepare the student for the curriculum in the next grade.



But schools and individual teachers are encouraged to go beyond the diocesan curriculum. “These are minimum standards,” said Valiquette. “We expect them to build on that.”



“We don’t focus on just the test scores,” Woodman said of her school’s academic success. “We take the diocesan curriculum and go beyond it.”



At Christ the King, teachers focus on building a strong foundation of key academic skills, such as reading, writing and computational skills, Woodman said. Beyond that, teachers incorporate into their lessons critical thinking skills. “We’re educating 21st century citizens,” Woodman said. “We’ve got to teach them to think.”



Reading and writing are key to a student’s success, Woodman said. “We’re working hard to create a culture of readers,” she said. “If you’re a good reader you’re probably picking up a lot of content along the way. Also, if you know the content, it helps with your reading comprehension.”



At Christ the King, writing assignments are incorporated into the lessons beginning in the first grade, Woodman said. The students also take a standardized writing assessment separate from the Iowa tests each year, she said. “Communication skills are so important. We want good writers going to high school and college” from Christ the King.



Teachers are key



The key to any successful school is the faculty. “The person in front of the room has the most important impact on a child’s education,” Martin said. “St. Joseph is lucky we have the instructors to be able to really draw the best and most out of these students.”



His comments were echoed by the other principals. “It really comes down to the teachers and staff,” Stafford said. “We are able to provide a fantastic education because our teachers have the freedom and initiative to try and give the best education possible for each student.”



Christ the King is one of the schools in the diocese that augments the work of the classroom teachers with support staff who focus on areas such as technology and art, helping struggling students, or providing enrichment activities for gifted students.



“They do a lot of cross curricular things to support the classroom teachers,” Woodman said. For example, if the students are learning about Lent in their religion classes, the art teacher might have them do a project related to that topic.



That approach requires “a lot of communication among the teachers, being willing to collaborate and work together, and having a commitment to excellence,” Woodman said. “We make the most of every instructional minute during the day.”



‘Climate is huge’



Supporting the work of the teachers is the culture and the atmosphere of the school, which for schools in the diocese includes a strong Catholic identity.



“The school climate is huge” in contributing to a school’s academic success, Stafford said. “It creates a secure environment for the students to feel successful in.”



“A large portion of our success comes from students knowing when they come in that they are cared about and loved,” Martin said. “Everybody knows their names, including not only their teachers but other teachers, the cafeteria staff, the office staff.



“We push them to succeed in the classroom but also as Christians and as friends, and we hold them to a certain standard,” he added. “We teach them to make the right decisions.



“It’s hard to get a student to achieve if they don’t think you care about them,” Martin said. “Once we establish that we can really push them academically.”



Faith is an important part of that culture. “Faculty understand the importance of prayer and faith within the education of a child and how that can impact student learning,” Forbes said.



“I think it contributes to the development of the whole child,” he said. “Catholic school students are prepared not only to take on the academics … they have a foundation for success in life. We see that in the things (alumni are) now doing. They’re missionaries, they’re doctors, they’re police officers, their entrepreneurs. They understand that’s a gift to them and they’re good stewards of that gift. …



“We have a tendency to underestimate an adolescent’s ability to connect with God and connect with the faith and connect with the Church,” Forbes said. “That is nurtured in our elementary school and continued in our high schools.”



Successful schools also need parental support. “Parents are making a choice to send their kids to a high achieving school,” Martin said. “We have parent buy-in, parent participation.”



“We have parents who are committed to the formation of their children in partnership with the parish and the school,” Forbes said. “We have parents who are supporting the mission of Catholic education.”



“It’s such a privilege to have a Catholic school to pass on our faith,” said Valiquette, who was principal at Christ the King for 14 years. “That’s our main mission.”