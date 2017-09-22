CBL announces first Leadership Catholic mentoring program class

by From staff reports

Catholic Business League president-elect Steve Horvath, right, introduces members of the inaugural Leadership Catholic class. This is a new initiative of the Catholic Business League that matches young professionals with seasoned leaders, to help them grown in their faith and chosen career fields. Photo by Rick Musacchio

The Catholic Business League has announced the inaugural class of Leadership Catholic, a year-long mentorship program that will connect emerging leaders early on in their careers with seasoned mentors to help them discover God’s path for their lives.



The 12 members of the class were introduced at the Catholic Business League’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Fleming Center.



The class members include:



• Anna Burnett, an audit manager at Deloitte. She is a parishioner at Christ the King Church in Nashville and is a founder of Credo, the young adult community at Christ the King. She is a member of the National Audit Faculty Program at Deloitte.



• Russ Cornwell, product manager at Provider Trust. He is a parishioner and cantor at St. Matthew Church in Franklin. He was a co-founder and chief technology officer at Entrepreneurial Mind, LLC., and a member of the Belmont University MBA Program Alumni Board.



• Tim Grubb, managing director of FTI Consulting. He is a parishioner and religious education instructor at St. Mary of the Seven Sorrows Church in Nashville.



• Nicholas Martini, director of national sales development and operations for Vaco, LLC. He is a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville and a member of the Technology Advisory Committee at St. Henry School. He is a member of the Nashville Technology Committee.



• Ryan McCostlin, senior vice president of Bernard Health. He is a parishioner at Christ the King, was involved in Vandy Catholic, and is an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University. He was included in the Top 30 Under 30 by the Nashville Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



• Ragan Ogg, solutions consultant for NovaCopy. She is a parishioner at Christ the King, was the valedictorian at St. Cecilia Academy, and was a captain of the Women’s Amateur Boxing Club at the University of Notre Dame.



• Mike Ratino, senior director of Asurion. He is a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Brentwood and is a member of the National American Heart Association Pulse Board.



• Geoff Smith, controller for i3 Verticals. He is a parishioner at St. Edward Church in Nashville, was a founding member of Fraternus, and is a former assurance manager at Ernst and Young.



• Russell Taber, attorney at Riley, Warnock and Jacobson, PLC. He is a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville and is a member of the Catholic Charities of Tennessee Board.



• Matthew Thigpen, executive vice president of Inflammo. He a parishioner at Christ the King, a member of the Diocese of Nashville Budget Committee, the Knights of Columbus, and was an adjunct lecturer at Belmont University in 2013.



• Elizabeth Watkins, tax accountant for Flood, Bumstead, McCready and McCarthy, Inc. A tax specialist for the entertainment industry, Watkins is a parishioner at the Cathedral, and a former missionary and team director with FOCUS Ministries.



• Austin Weaver, partner with The Advisory Board Company. He is a parishioner at Christ the King, where he is an RCIA instructor, and a volunteer with Room In The Inn.



The goal of the Leadership Catholic program is to connect emerging leaders in business with seasoned mentors, who will show them by example how to faithfully pursue a vibrant relationship with Christ, nurture a thriving vocation, and foster a successful and fulfilling career.



In addition to mentorship, Leadership Catholic participants will have the opportunity to engage with fellow emerging leaders in leadership programming and development. Spiritual events designed to cultivate a deep understanding of the Catholic worldview, as well as professional events designed to present a well-rounded view of the gifts and needs of the broader community, all contribute to developing strong and faithful leaders.



St. Edward pastor Father Dan Reehil, a Wall Street banker turned Catholic priest, will serve as chaplain for the program, and will be available to offer guidance to participants.



For more information about the Leadership Catholic program and the Catholic Business League, visit www.catholicbusinessleague.org.