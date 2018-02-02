Christ has filled new bishop’s life with ‘faith, hope and love’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding talks during an interview with the Tennessee Register at the Cathedral of the Incarnation rectory on Tuesday, Jan.16. Photo by Rick Musacchio

In its new bishop, the people of the Diocese of Nashville are welcoming a man who loves his priesthood.



“The primary task of a priest is to preach the Good News of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop J. Mark Spalding, who will be ordained and installed as the 12th Bishop of Nashville on Friday, Feb. 2. “The experience of Jesus has filled my life with faith, hope and love. …



“He continues to change me for the better,” Bishop Spalding said. “He makes my life a purposeful, mission-filled life. …



“When you’re living a life with a certain meaning and fulfillment, thank God for that,” Bishop Spalding said. “God has given you a lot of blessings, the blessing of family, the blessing of faith, the blessing of friendships, the blessing of good schooling and education, the blessing of a call. … My life has meaning and values and it’s aimed toward others.”



“The priesthood places me in the profound moments of life and death, and I don’t want to be anywhere else but there, from births and baptisms to critical moments of death and dying,” Bishop Spalding said. “In those moments of darkness, we bring a message of light and hope.”



His experience of Christ as a priest is one he wants to share with others.



“You are God’s representative spreading his word, which is Jesus Christ … a word they need to hear,” Bishop Spalding said. “I have found in my life people tell me over and over again, ‘We’re so thankful because you made a difference for us.’”



Answering the call



Bishop Spalding grew up in Washington County, Kentucky, in the heart of the area of the state known among its Catholics as the Kentucky Holy Land. Like many from the area, Bishop Spalding is a descendant of one of the original Catholic settlers from Maryland, and he grew up in an atmosphere where church and the Catholic faith were central to life.



His family were active parishioners at Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Kentucky, and he could look to the priests and nuns in his extended family as examples of the joy and importance of a religious vocation.



“Even as a kid, I had an inkling about a call to the priesthood,” Bishop Spalding said. “But in high school, I thought I have to get these questions answered. You go to the seminary to find out ‘is this is a life for me.’ For me it was.”



After graduating from Bethlehem High School, the Catholic high school in Bardstown, Kentucky, Bishop Spalding attended St. Meinrad College Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana.



Archbishop Thomas Kelly of Louisville wanted Bishop Spalding to take on a new challenge. “He wanted some other experiences for me.” So the archbishop sent Bishop Spalding overseas to study theology at the American College of Louvain in Belgium and then canon law at the Catholic University of Louvain.



Studying at Louvain gave him a wider perspective on the Church, Bishop Spalding said. “If you go study overseas, you’ll appreciate the United States even more,” he said. “The comforts of home are what you miss.”



Bishiop-elect Spalding was ordained on Aug. 3, 1991, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown. “It was 98 degrees. … There was no air conditioning in the cathedral at that time. Archbishop Kelly did it in one hour and 25 minutes,” Bishop Spalding said.



“The neatest point of that ceremony was during the prostration, laying down on that terrazzo floor and the coolness of it. The litany of the saints was going over me, it was so comforting. I had to tell myself, ‘Don’t doze off.’”



He also recalls that the church “was filled with people and love and joy that day.”



‘You learn by doing’



After completing his studies in canon law, Bishop Spalding returned to the Archdiocese of Louisville, where he has had a variety of assignments in the last 26 years. He served as an associate pastor at several parishes before receiving his first assignment as a pastor in 1999 at Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Kentucky.



“All the way through I never had just a parish assignment,” Bishop Spalding said. From the beginning, he served with the archdiocesan Tribunal, and was named Judicial Vicar and director of the Tribunal in 1998.



He’s also served on the archdiocesan Priest Council for almost 20 years and since 2003 has been a member of the College of Consultors. Bishop Spalding also has served on a number of committees, boards and commissions.



In 2011, Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz named him pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Louisville and Vicar General for the archdiocese.



As Vicar General, “you’re the number one representative of the bishop himself,” Bishop Spalding said. Part of the job is implementing the will of the archbishop in the governance of the archdiocese, he added.



“It was a great learning experience,” Bishop Spalding said. “I represented him in so many different things, administratively and pastorally. … In so many ways it’s been an apprenticeship to being bishop of Nashville.”



Bishop Spalding said he reads about leadership constantly, making a study of it, something Archbishop Kurtz encouraged. He learned from watching Archbishop Kurtz as well. “He was a good leader and a good motivator and I watched that constantly,” Bishop Spalding said. “He wasn’t afraid to be a leader in the room.”



“Leadership is about maturity,” Bishop Spalding added. “Leaders don’t wait for others to address issues.” Instead, they contribute to finding the solution, he said.



Bishop Spalding has always tried to include others in finding solutions, he said. “I believe in consultative bodies,” he said. “By truly listening to people they figure out you trust them and empower them.”



Bishop Spalding knows he has more to learn about being a bishop. “You learn by doing, and being bishop will be the same way,” he said.



He also has a lot to learn about the Diocese of Nashville. “I just want to get out and about for a while. Meet the people. I want to get out east, west, north and south. I want to get out to those parishes. I want them to see me,” Bishop Spalding said.



Chief among his priorities as bishop of Nashville will be working for the success of the diocese’s priests and parishes, Bishop Spalding said. “We want our pastors and our parishes to prosper. That’s the job of every agency of the diocese.”



For Bishop Spalding, prayer is an important part of his leadership. “You’re not getting a perfect bishop. You’re getting one that’s prayerful and asking for your forgiveness. When you lose your way, God sent his son to help you find your way.”



‘I do love sports’



Away from the office, Bishop Spalding is a sports fan, and has had a life-long love of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. “I was raised in Big Blue country and I’ve always been a big fan,” he said.



Now that he is in Nashville, he has started following the city’s two major league teams, the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators, and Vanderbilt University. “My brother attended Vandy. I can cheer for Vandy, with one or two exceptions a year,” Bishop Spalding said.



“I would love to see the Titans and Predators,” he said. “I do love sports.”



The 53-year-old Bishop also is a runner and hiker. “I like to run about 25 minutes every day. I get in about three miles. I do a lot on the treadmill,” he said. “Sweat helps me be a better me.”



He enjoys snow skiing, though it hasn’t done it in a while, and likes vacationing on the beach and the mountains. “Growing up on a farm helped me appreciate nature,” Bishop Spalding said. “It helps open me up to a reflection on the divine.”



Bishop Spalding has a reputation as an excellent homilist. “I was told by a Dominican priest once, look at your people, remind yourself that you love them, and say what God has put into your heart,” Bishop Spalding said. “I’ve never forgotten that.



“Bottom line, I’m a believer. You can’t hold it in, you’ve got to share it.”