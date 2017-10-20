Christians still feel divide ushered in by Reformation

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther, an Augustinian monk in Wittenberg, Germany, wrote his “95 Theses.” With that call for reforms in the Catholic Church, Luther fanned glowing embers into a raging fire known as the Protestant Reformation, that changed the world in ways we still feel today, 500 years later.



“There have been all these interpretations of why the Reformation actually happened,” said Joel Harrington, the chair of the history department at Vanderbilt University, whose scholarship focuses on the Reformation and early German history. “They fall in general areas. One would be religious, issues about the priesthood and salvation and things like that. The other is political factors, rulers wanting to take over church property and wanting to control the Church in their territory. The third is sociological changes,” such as the invention of the printing press, the growth of cities, and people wanting a direct relationship with God without intermediaries.



“I think all of these were factors,” said Harrington, who is one of the speakers in a series of talks on the Reformation at Christ the King Church on Sunday mornings that started on Sept. 24 and will continue until Nov. 26. “Ideas within a certain context led to the Reformation.”



For Luther, the issues were theological. And the first spark was a debate over the sale of indulgences, which had grown in prevalence. At the time Luther wrote his “95 Theses” the Church was using the money raised selling indulgences to pay for the construction of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.



Luther believed only God could forgive our sins and it was wrong to claim that indulgences absolved buyers from all punishments and granted them salvation.



The debate over indulgences was part of a larger theological debate central to the Reformation, the issue of justification.



“To this day one of the greatest challenges for ecumenism … has been the doctrine of justification,” said Father Bruce Morrill, S.J., Edward A. Malloy Professor of Catholic Studies at Vanderbilt University and another speaker in the Christ the King series.



Luther and other reformers believed that justification – how people are made righteous in the eyes of God and saved – came through faith alone, while the Catholic Church teaches that justification is achieved through both faith and works.



It wasn’t until 1999 when Catholic and Lutheran leaders signed the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification that progress was made healing that rift. The Declaration said Lutherans and Catholics agree that justification and salvation are totally free gifts of God and cannot be earned by performing good works, but rather must be reflected in good works.



There were other theological issues at stake, including the nature of the sacraments, the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, and whether God is revealed solely in the Scripture or also through tradition, Father Morrill said.



“Luther and others didn’t necessarily start out to have a schism,” Harrington said. “He was talking about reform. … Initially people from Rome felt they could handle this as an isolated case,” but it became apparent the challenge was bigger than they realized.



In the meantime, thanks to the printing press, writings from Luther, John Calvin and other reformers were spreading rapidly throughout Northern Europe and the British Isles, and so too did the Reformation.



Originally, Catholic leaders tried to negotiate a settlement of the dispute, Harrington said. But those efforts finally broke down in 1542 at a meeting in Regensburg, Germany, over the question of the nature of the Eucharist, he said. “After that … there was no ecumenical outreach for 400 years until the Second Vatican Council.”



In 1545, the Church called the Council of Trent, which lasted 26 sessions over nearly 20 years, to answer the Reformers. “Trent defines itself negatively over and against the reformers,” by declaring the error of their positions, Father Morrill said. “Of course it puts up barriers. There’s just great acrimony and division,” which leads to wars along denominational lines.



But there is a second component of the Council of Trent that reformed many of the abuses that were pointed out by the reformers. It led to better education of the laity and the clergy, a new Roman Missal, and the use of a catechism, Father Morrill said. “A lot of these reforms needed to happen,” he said.



“Roman Catholicism as we know it now is set in motion at the Council of Trent,” which became known as the Catholic Reformation, Father Morrill said.



Relations between Catholics and Protestants did not begin to thaw until the Second Vatican Council and the adoption of the Constitution on the Church, the Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, the Decree on Ecumenism, and the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, among others.



“The Second Vatican council, well it’s remarkable,” Father Morrill said. Since then, a succession of popes have reached out to the leaders of other denominations seeking a restored unity in Christianity. “They recognized a most basic human, let alone theological, fact, that the Church is weakened (in calling people to salvation) when the Church is so divided,” he added.



In his work toward reconciliation with other denominations, Pope Francis, who kicked off a year of activities marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation by meeting with Lutheran leaders on a trip to Sweden, is promoting a unity without the requirement of uniformity, Father Morrill said.



“If this year-long celebration is going to have any real impact there must be a real recognition on the part of the Roman Catholic Church that unity does not mean uniformity,” Father Morrill said.



