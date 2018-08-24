Church leaders get training to help veterans heal

|
|Jeff Fisher, clinical staff chaplain at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Murfreesboro, gestures during a “Helping our Veterans Heal” workshop at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville, designed to help priests, deacons and other church staff members better respond to veterans’ needs. Photo by Theresa Laurence
The Diocese of Nashville and the Nashville Veterans Affairs office joined forces to bring the “Helping Your Veterans Heal” workshop to the Catholic Pastoral Center on Tuesday, Aug. 21.
About two dozen priests, deacons and other church leaders heard from VA chaplains about “recognizing the challenges of reintegration and building a pathway to care and resources.”
The primary presenter at the workshop held at the Catholic Pastoral Center was Chaplain Jeff Fisher, clinical staff chaplain at the VA office in Murfreesboro; also speaking were Chaplain Jennifer Crane, clinical staff chaplain at the VA office in Nashville, and Chaplain Michael Sexton, chief of chaplain services for the VA office in Murfreesboro.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Chaplain Center and Office of Rural Health established a national Community Clergy Training Program to educate faith communities about how they might better use their resources to support veterans and family members who may otherwise feel isolated, alienated and helpless.
The program began with outreach to increase rural clergy’s ability to identify and support rural veterans with reintegration challenges; it has since expanded to reach more clergy members and lay church leaders in urban and suburban areas.
It is often difficult for veterans to come forward to seek help, and when approached, priests, deacons, or lay leaders need to be ready to “respond with a great deal of kindness and patience,” said Chaplain Sexton.
Through the Community Clergy Training Program, clergy members and church personnel can gain the knowledge and tools to become a refuge, resource, and referral point for veterans.
Some of the deepest wounds that veterans face may not be physical, but come instead from “moral injury,” Chaplain Sexton said, resulting after a soldier has done something or seen something in combat that “violates his or her own deeply held beliefs.”
One goal of the workshop was to equip more church personnel to help veterans cope with these moral injuries, as well as spiritual injuries, Sexton said.
Workshop topics also included: Military Culture and Wounds of War; Pastoral Care with Veterans and their Families; Mental Health Services and Referrals; and Building Community Partnerships.
Father Steve Wolf, along with two deacons from his parish, Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, attended the workshop. The parish, located near the Kentucky border and the Fort Campbell Army base, is home to a large population of veterans and active duty military.
During his three years as pastor of Immaculate Conception, Father Wolf said he has learned to expect veterans to show up at the parish office without an appointment. “You need to be ready to talk to them now,” he said.
An important part of his ministry, he said, is one of presence, “being available to let them tell their stories.”
One challenge many military families face, Father Wolf said, is that when a soldier returns home from serving overseas and “the family has worked out a different way of getting along without them,” and they have to readjust to different family dynamics.
“I don’t know how these soldiers do what they do,” Father Wolf said, serving in multiple, back-to-back deployments overseas, having to continually withdraw and re-integrate into family life.
Learning more about the concept of “moral injury” was helpful to Father Wolf, and he said he was glad to see that “the Army seems to be helping them work through that with dignity.”
Workshop participants also learned more about: identifying potential conflicts between civilian and military cultures, identifying actions community clergy can take to assist military personnel and their families with a healthy adjustment to a civilian culture, types of common military events that can cause adjustment problems for military personnel and the psychiatric and psychological responses that often follow from them, identifying the relationship between spirituality and “meaning making,” the importance of personal narratives and past, present and future stories, identifying pastoral responses and resources for clergy and their congregations.
More information about the Community Clergy Training Program is available at:
https://www.patientcare.va.gov/chaplain/clergytraining/index.asp
