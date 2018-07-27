Church teaching on death penalty recognizes dignity of all human life

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Jane Easdown, a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, has visited men on death row for about five years. She displays a number of items from the men, including artwork, a puzzle, poetry and rosaries that they created. Photo by Theresa Laurence



Jane Easdown, a parishioner at Holy Family Church, sits in her comfortable Brentwood home, surrounded by items created by death row inmates at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville; the collection includes a crotched blanket, a painting, a book of poetry, and a tangle of colorful beaded rosaries.



Today, she’s far removed from the prison where these items were created. But the men behind these items, who have lived behind prison walls, sometimes for decades, are never too far from her mind.



She has been a visitor to men on death row for about five years, “sharing time, speaking to them like a regular person, sharing faith … becoming part of their network,” she said.



“I’m proud that the Catholic Church supports our forgiveness and friendship with those who have committed serious crimes, and opposes the death penalty,” said Easdown, a physician, and wife of Deacon James Booth, director of prison ministry for the Diocese of Nashville.



As the state of Tennessee prepares to execute Billy Ray Irick on Aug. 9, and possibly three more men before the end of 2018, talk about the state’s use of the death penalty has shifted from abstract policy and moral debate to a very real possibility.



For nine years execution dates for men on Tennessee’s death row have come and gone, the men granted stays for one reason or another. However, “we are quite concerned” when any execution date is set and draws closer, said Deacon Booth.



Irick, 59, who has a history of serious mental illness, was convicted in 1986 of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old Knox County girl named Paula Dyer, and has been on death row for more than three decades.



Men on death row are guilty of horrible crimes including murder and rape, but so are men in the same prison who are serving life sentences. Men on death row often did not receive adequate legal representation; some of them suffer from mental illness; some of them could be innocent. The finality of the death penalty, extinguishing the chance of transformation and redemption, Deacon Booth said, “disregards the dignity of the human person.”



“I think there’s a belief – which is inaccurate – that innocent life is to be protected, and the guy who committed murder doesn’t enjoy that protection,” Deacon Booth said. “But Church teaching is that all life is in the image of God. It’s not the Church’s teaching that only people who haven’t committed crimes are to be spared the death penalty.”



‘Connecting the dots’



In a letter to Gov. Bill Haslam earlier this month asking him to halt the upcoming executions, the three Catholic bishops of Tennessee wrote that they “join with many other religious denominations in firm opposition to the execution of even those convicted of heinous crimes.”



The letter, which has received wide media coverage in the national Catholic press and the local secular press, stated, “Rather than serving as a path to justice, the death penalty contributes to the growing disrespect for human life.”



“Our commitment to life issues extends from conception to natural death, no matter what stage of life,” Bishop J. Mark Spalding said.



The Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty fits squarely within its “consistent ethic of life” teaching. “The more we connect the dots between all life issues, the better off we are and the more people can see the value of these arguments,” said Bishop Spalding, who made his first visit to death row at Riverbend last month.



He pointed to Pope Francis’ recent apostolic exhortation on holiness, “Gaudete et Exsultate,” (“Rejoice and Be Glad”), which clearly draws these connections.



Bishop Spalding also noted the significance of Pope Francis’ remarks on the death penalty last October, at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the publication of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. The death penalty, no matter how it is carried out, “is in itself, contrary to the Gospel,” Pope Francis said.



Under the capital punishment system, “a decision is voluntarily made to suppress a human life, which is always sacred in the eyes of the Creator and of whom, in the last analysis, only God can be the true judge and guarantor.”



‘Undeniable consistency’



Pope Francis’ strong stance against the death penalty signals a “progression” on Church teaching about the death penalty, which was first “defined and clarified” by Pope John Paul II in the late 1990s, Bishop Spalding said.



The 1992 edition of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, published by St. John Paul II, recognized that there may be legitimate instances when the death penalty is warranted. At the same time, it said, “bloodless means” that could protect human life should be used when possible.



But the language was formally changed in 1997 after St. John Paul II issued his pro-life encyclical, “Evangelium Vitae.” Since then, the catechism has specified that the use of the death penalty is permissible only when the identity and responsibility of the condemned is certain and when capital punishment “is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.”



The catechism does leave open a narrow definition of when capital punishment could be acceptable, but “Francis has sharpened the call for the catechism to oppose the death penalty, period,” Deacon Booth said.



“There has been an undeniable consistency” from Pope John Paul II to Pope Benedict XVI to Pope Francis opposing the death penalty, according to Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network, which works to end capital punishment and promotes restorative justice practices.



In 2005, the U. S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a renewed call to end capital punishment with the statement, “The Culture of Life and the Penalty of Death,” which affirmed that “the use of the death penalty is unnecessary and unjustified in our time and circumstances.”



In public opinion polls, Catholics show less support for the death penalty than the general population, but there is still “lots of dialogue and discomfort about this issue,” Murphy said. However, “it’s pretty clear where the Church stands,” she added.



‘Weakest of the weak’



“In the psyche of the American public, there’s the idea that the death penalty is used to kill the worst of the worst, but it really kills the weakest of the weakest, the most vulnerable,” who are poor, may have suffered childhood trauma, or have mental illness, Murphy said.



Catholic Mobilizing Network, a partner organization of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, seeks to “energize the Church’s teaching on the death penalty,” Murphy said, and works to educate people, especially Catholics, so they can advocate against capital punishment. “We want to hold offenders accountable, but we reject vengeance,” she said. “We want to build a culture of life in a better, more faithful, more merciful way.”



Weaving an anti-death penalty message into the larger pro-life tapestry is very appealing to young adult Catholics and Millennials, Murphy said. “They’re looking for something consistent. … They see that killing people is not effective as a crime deterrent or a compelling moral argument.”



Murphy’s organization works to “transform the criminal justice system” by “empowering communities to embrace life over death,” she said. They promote stories of victims’ families “who don’t believe that killing someone will honor their loved one or take the pain away.”



Seeking mercy and forgiveness



“We should never lose site of the survivors and the profound wrong done to them,” said Deacon Booth. “We need to turn toward the mercy of Christ rather than away from it.”



Deacon Booth, who visits Riverbend and other Tennessee prisons at least once a week, noted that a number of men on death row have been incarcerated for decades. “These are people who have substantially changed their lives,” he said. “Time doesn’t wash away the memory of what they did, but they’re trying to redeem their lives.”



Pope Francis blesses a prisoner as he visits he Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia during his visit to the U.S. in 2015. During that historic visit, Pope Francis addressed a joint session of Congress, calling for the “global abolition of the death penalty” and noting the “responsibility to protect and defend human life at every stage of its development.” CNS photo/Paul Haring



Deacon Booth encourages more people to consider prison ministry and writing or visiting with death row inmates. “Meeting them and talking with them is much more powerful than a lecture on the catechism,” in changing hearts and minds about the death penalty, he said.



Likewise, images of Pope Francis washing the feet of prisoners during Holy Week can be “highly symbolic” of the Church’s witness to mercy and life, Murphy said.



As a visitor on death row for years, Easdown said she has gotten to know a number of inmates and their visitors as well. “When you’re there every weekend, there’s the potential there for some profound friendships,” she said.



Having a consistent visitor, someone to reliably connect with, can make a huge difference in the life of an inmate. It can be a “tremendous comfort to have contact with people outside,” Easdown said. “Some of these men have not left the building for 30 years.” All those who visit or minister in prisons, Easdown said, strive to help those on death row, so often invisible, “reach a state of grace.”



When Bishop Spalding visited death row inmates at Riverbend in June, he had a chance to talk with them about mending divisions with those in the free world. The men “did not fail to mention the hurt they have caused others,” Bishop Spalding said. “They ask for forgiveness and still seek the love and mercy of God and others.”



