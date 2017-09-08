Classification changes having little impact on high school sports programs

by Juan Jose Rodriguez and Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Changes to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s rules regarding financial aid has prompted a migration of more private schools to Division II. As a result St. Cecilia Academy is now in Class AA in Division II, competing against the largest private schools in the state. On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Scarabs defeated volleyball powerhouse Father Ryan High School 3-2. Photo by Andy Telli

A change in the definition of financial assistance by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, which governs high school sports in the state, opened the doors to a flood of new schools competing in Division II for schools that offer financial aid to qualified students.



But the changes, which took effect this fall, won’t have much impact on the three Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Nashville – Father Ryan, Pope John Paul II and St. Cecilia Academy – which were in Division II already.



“In football there’s not that many changes at all,” JPII Athletic Director John Dempsey said. “We’re still playing the same schools we’ve played all the time. There may be some changes in some of the (women’s) sports, but otherwise from a day-to-day perspective our travel is really not any different, our opponents aren’t a whole lot different.”



The view is similar at Father Ryan. It’s always good to have more schools with similar missions to compete with, said Father Ryan Athletic Director Devin DeLaughter. But other than a few new schools in its region, changes will be minimal, he said. “It should not have very much impact on us from a financial or a travel perspective.”



In 2015, the TSSAA changed its bylaws to include in the definition of financial assistance “employment by a member school of a tuition-paying student-athlete or the student-athlete’s parent(s), guardian(s), or immediate family member(s) (other than as a full-time certified teacher or classified employee).”



The change was prompted by complaints from public schools who thought the old definition gave an unfair advantage to private schools competing in Division I.



After the change was adopted, “It forced a lot of schools to make a decision,” said Matthew Gillespie, TSSAA’s assistant executive director. About 23 private schools competing in Division I decided to move to Division II, Gillespie said, while six or seven others decided to stay in Division I.



While the changes won’t have much impact on Father Ryan, one of the largest private schools in the state, that might not be the situation for some of the smaller schools affected by the changes, DeLaughter said.



“I understand the decision TSSAA made. I hope those (smaller) schools can adjust and make it work for their schools and community,” said DeLaughter.



“Overall I guess I’m a proponent of (the reclassification),” Dempsey said. “If schools are offering financial aid, they need to be in (their own) division. I like the fact that JPII and Father Ryan have financial aid and there’s no bones about it, it is what it is. But a lot of other schools did it a little differently, maybe offering parents working at the school or whatnot. Now that’s all considered financial aid, so I think that will level the playing field overall.”



In the past, Division II was split into Class A and Class AA based on the schools’ enrollment. With the influx of new schools, most of them smaller, TSSAA and its member schools reorganized the classes and regions.



In football, TSSAA divided Division II into three classes. Class AAA, the large school classification, remained unchanged. JPII and Father Ryan remain in the East/Middle region with Brentwood Academy, Ensworth, Montgomery Bell Academy, all in the Nashville area, and McCallie and Baylor, both in Chattanooga. The West Region also remains unchanged with Christian Brothers High School, Memphis University School, Briarcrest Christian School and St. Benedict at Auburndale.



In wrestling, all schools will compete together, and in all other sports there will be two classes. In those sports, St. Cecilia moved up to Class AA and will now compete with the large private schools in sports such as soccer, volleyball, cross country, track, basketball and softball.



Because the all-girls St. Cecilia is a single-sex school, its enrollment of 268 was doubled to 536 in determining which class it would compete in, Gillespie explained. The cutoff was about 500 students.



Besides facing co-ed schools like JPII, Father Ryan, Ensworth, Brentwood Academy and Baylor, St. Cecilia will now be in a region with other all-girls schools Harpeth Hall in Nashville, which has an enrollment of 402 students, and Girls Prepartory School in Chattanooga with 346 students. St. Cecilia will be facing some of the top athletic programs in the state.



“It will be a new challenge for us,” facing the larger schools, said Bryan Picklesimer, St. Cecilia’s athletic director. “It’s a good chance for us to really challenge ourselves and see how ready we are … to step up to the next level of competition.”



In recent years, St. Cecilia has been working to upgrade its athletic department, including building a new soccer field and track. The move to a higher level of competition “would be a little faster than the school envisioned,” Picklesimer said, but “we’re definitely looking to grow our program and establish ourselves.”



“You can be worried all you want, but at the end of the day you have to play who the competition is,” he said. “I’d rather be ready than worried.”



So far, the Scarabs have been competitive in their new region, said Picklesimer, who also serves as St. Cecilia’s cross country and track coach. “For the most part we’ve been very competitive so far,” he said, pointing to the volleyball team, which split matches with GPS and Baylor on a trip to Chattanooga and have victories over both JPII and Father Ryan.



“They’re staying competitive so that’s good,” Picklesimer said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”



The new classification won’t change the amount travel or the cost for St. Cecilia’s teams, Picklesimer said.



In wrestling, which Father Ryan is the defending state champion, 11 new schools are joining Division II. But because teams aren’t required to wrestle every other team in their region during the regular season, it’s not expected to prompt many changes until the region tournaments at the end of the season. Among the new Division II schools, few are expected to challenge the division’s heavyweights in Father Ryan, Baylor, McCallie, Christian Brothers and Montgomery Bell Academy.



In all the other sports outside of football, Lipscomb Academy of Nashville will be the other new face in the large school classification of Division II.



“I think that in the coming years, (the landscape) may change a little bit more,” Dempsey said. “There’s a lot of (schools) that are right on the bubble (of the enrollment cutoff for classification purposes). So if Nashville grows the way it’s growing … in a couple of years, it could be a significant change.”