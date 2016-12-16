Clever seamstresses give new use – and style – to old pillowcases

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

By adding details such as embroidery, lace and ribbon, the women of the Haiti Pillowcase Dress Sewing Workshops at St. Stephen Church in Old Hickory transform pillowcases into dresses for little girls in Haiti. Photos by Mary McWilliams

With creativity and ingenuity, women at St. Stephen Church in Old Hickory are turning pillowcases into gifts for girls in Haiti.



The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council 9282, sponsors the Haiti Pillowcase Dress Sewing Workshops, now entering its seventh year at the church. They take pillowcases that have been donated and turn them into pretty sundresses that any little girl would love to wear. These dresses, however, are intended for the girls at St. Stephen’s sister parish in Petit Goave, Haiti.



With attention to details, the women of the Sewing Workshops turn the pillowcases into stylish and practical apparel. They have learned, for instance, that one-half inch grosgrain or satin ribbon pull and tie more evenly for a drawstring. Ribbon is better for the neckline than elastic because it folds flatter, which makes shipping the dresses easier. A modest stain can be covered with a pocket or overlay. A small hole will disappear behind an applique. Matching thread and trim create a custom dress to go to a child who lives in a country among the poorest in the world.



St. Stephen is among the parishes in the Diocese of Nashville that has had a long-standing effort to help people in Haiti. It has a medical mission that travels to Haiti each January to provide medical, dental and optical assistance to the people in Petit Goave.



After the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti, parishes like St. Stephen stepped up their efforts to help.



The needs in Haiti were tugging at the heart of Linda Norfleet, a St. Stephen parishioner and founding president of the Knights Ladies Auxiliary, who learned of the pillowcase dresses from a friend. She talked with BettyAnn Tompson, a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary and a seamstress always looking for more challenging projects. She offered to make some dresses at home.



Among those who help organize the workshops are, from left, co-founders of the project, Linda Norfleet and Bettyann Tompson and volunteer seamstresses Joyce Malone and Rosetta Graham.

But Norfleet was thinking of something bigger. After they discussed it with other people, Norfleet and Tompson were directed to talk to another parishioner, Sandy Trabert. It was she, Tompson said, who helped them with a pattern and provided logistics for organizing an assembly line that really made the ministry take off.



When the project first started, it had about 50 volunteers, Norfleet said. In 2016, there were about 15 active volunteers. In three out of six workshops, they were able to complete 125 dresses and about 35 tote bags. The tote bags, made from king-sized pillowcases, go to the older girls. Through the medical mission, the seamstresses learned that they needed bags more than dresses.



But you don’t need to know how to sew in order to participate in the project. The assembly line setup allows for many jobs and different skill sets, from cutting patterns to matching up ribbon, trim, and bias tape with individual pillowcases so they make up a kit ready for the seamstresses.



“I just wish there was someone who liked to iron,” laughed Joyce Malone. She is one of the seamstresses, but also embellishes the dresses with embroidery, a skill she learned from her mother.



You also don’t need to be a member of the Ladies Auxiliary; everyone is welcome. And while the volunteers are fulfilling corporal works of mercy by providing clothing to the poor, they are also building community.



“This ministry has brought us more joy than we ever expected,” said Norfleet who is learning to sew by helping and watching the others like Rosetta Graham.



Graham said it has offered an avenue for retirees who just joined the parish to meet people, although they have volunteers as young as 14. It’s a good project for youths who need to complete service hours. It also provides a respite for caregivers who need to get out of the house for a few hours. But even those who can’t attend the workshop can contribute by completing the sewing at home.



The volunteers see the fruits of their work when the medical mission returns from Haiti with stories and photos of the girls in their new dresses. Norfleet recalled a touching story of a little girl, about 6 or 7 years old, who lost her parents and the rest of her family to the earthquake.



“She had no one,” she said. “She was able to pick out seven dresses, one for each day of the week.”



For those interested, the next workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the parish center of St. Stephen. All supplies are provided, as is a meal. Sewers should bring their sewing machines.



For those who would like to donate supplies, double bias tape in any color is the greatest expense the mission has. One-half inch grosgrain or satin ribbon, thread, and pillowcases are always being accepted. Appliques are also helpful.



For more information, contact Norfleet at lindanorfleet@bellsouth.com or Tompson at btompson374402@comcast.net.