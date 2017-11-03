Conference looks to spread full inclusion to more Catholic schools

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Pope John Paul II High School hosted a conference by the National Catholic Board of Full Inclusion that drew about 50 educators from Catholic schools in 10 states. The conference was held Oct. 23 and 24, and also included visits to inclusion programs at St. Ann School and Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Carl Patton, left, Erin O’Malley and Mary Desmarais, all of Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia, observe a band class at JPII. Photo by Andy Telli

The reasons to offer full inclusion of students with intellectual and development disabilities in Catholic schools are overwhelming, including research on the benefits of inclusion and the negatives of segregation, according to Beth Foraker, the founder and director of the National Catholic Board of Full Inclusion.



“There is no reason to not do it,” Foraker said. “It’s really a mindset to get over.”



Foraker’s organization was in Nashville Oct. 23 and 24 for its first ever Inclusive Catholic High School Conference, which brought together representatives of 12 Catholic high schools that have a full inclusion program and 12 that are considering starting one.



“Those 12 high schools with inclusion programs are visionary, but they’re operating in seclusion,” Foraker said. “I wanted them to get together to share what they’re doing and affirm what they’re doing.”



During their stay in Nashville, the nearly 50 educators from 10 states visited Vanderbilt University Kennedy Center and its Next Steps program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities; St. Ann School, which this year started a full inclusion program for elementary school aged children; and Pope John Paul II High School, which has been serving students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 13 years through its Hand in Hand program.



JPII Headmaster Mike Deely, whose previous school – Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego – also has a full inclusion program, invited Foraker to hold the conference in Nashville.



One of the reasons she brought the conference to Nashville, Foraker said, is because it is one of only four cities that offer full inclusion programs at every level of schooling from pre-school through college. The others are Fairfax, Virginia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Providence, Rhode Island.



More Catholic schools are offering full inclusion programs, Foraker said.



“We have two prongs to our advocacy,” she said. The first is to stand with families that are asking schools to serve their children. “We try to provide them with all the reasons they should be doing this,” she said, all of which are listed on the organization’s website: www.fullinclusionforcatholicschools.org.



“The second prong is to stand with schools when they say yes,” Foraker said.



Her organizations provide mentors to help schools and dioceses through the process of staring a full inclusion program, Foraker said. “We will mentor anybody for free who wants to do this, superintendents, principals, teachers.”



Mark McDowell, principal of Quincy Notre Dame High School in Quincy, Illinois, attended the conference because his school is considering offering a full inclusion program.



He attended with Chris Reffet, who is a teacher at Blessed Sacrament School in Quincy, one of the feeder schools for Quincy Notre Dame. Reffet has two children with Down Syndrome.



“Blessed Sacrament has welcomed them and included them,” McDowell said. “This has given us food for thought about what those opportunities will look like down the road” when Reffet’s children are ready for high school, he added.



“One of the most beneficial things to me (of attending the conference) … is to see exactly how this works beyond theory. It’s reality,” said McDowell.



Full inclusion also fits the Catholic mission of the school, McDowell said. “The more we can bring people in, the better. That aligns with who we’re called to be.”



That’s also how they feel at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia, which started offering full inclusion services three years ago.



“We are a Catholic school and the Catholic identity of the school is important,” said Carl Patton, the assistant head of school at Bishop O’Connell. “We want to make sure we’re serving as many Catholic families as possible.”



“We’re all God’s children,” said Erin O’Malley, dean of student services at Bishop O’Connell. “We want to provide families with opportunities so all children with intellectual and cognitive disabilities are not excluded from the Catholic school experience.”



Patton and O’Malley said the full inclusion services have been good for the entire school. The school has 148 peer mentors, who help the students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, O’Malley said. “They all want to be part of this.”



It also helps improve the quality of teaching in the school, Patton said. “It makes teachers better,” he said. “They have to see and address the specific needs of every student,” which carries over to all their students, he added.



During the conference, Foraker presented Deely with the organization’s Dandy Award in recognition of his leadership and support of full inclusion programs at both JPII and Cathedral Catholic. The award is named after the dandelion, one of the symbols of the organization’s efforts to spread the message about the benefits of full inclusion so it can take root in Catholic schools across the country.