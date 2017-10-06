Conference will ‘amplify efforts’ to serve students with special needs

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Later this month Pope John Paul II High School will host the National Catholic Board on Full Inclusion’s first ever Inclusive Catholic High School Conference.



“We will have schools from across the country who already have, or are looking to start, a high school program” for students with special needs, said JPII Headmaster Mike Deely.



The Inclusion conference invitation states, “Together, we believe we can amplify your efforts and possibly problem solve the difficulties of being inclusive. We want this to be part retreat, part collaborative conference, and part rejuvenation and validation for the efforts you are putting forward.”



Since 2004, Pope John Paul II High School has run a successful program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Hand in Hand. Many of these students have gone onto Vanderbilt University’s “Next Steps” program, which offers a two-year higher education experience for students with disabilities.



With Hand in Hand programs at JPII, and now at St. Ann School for the elementary level, Nashville was a good fit to host the conference. “There are not many dioceses in the country that have special education programs at the elementary, high school and college level,” Deely said.



Inclusion conference participants will be in Nashville Oct. 23-24 to visit both Vanderbilt and JPII. Pope John Paul II has a formal partnership with Vanderbilt and the graduates from their Hand in Hand program have a pathway toward acceptance into Next Steps at Vanderbilt.



Conference participants will be able to see what is possible for students who graduate from high school inclusion programs, and discuss the importance of building inclusive communities.



On the second day of the conference, participants will visit JPII. Dr. Megan Burton of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, where Deely formerly served as principal, will speak about creating an inclusive program at the high school level. Then there will be time for group discussion to share successes and problem-solving strategies for starting an inclusion program. Participants will also take a tour of JPII and see inclusion in action.



“We want them to see that inclusion means that the students are part of everything, not just present on campus,” Deely said.



Deciding to launch a formal program for special needs students is a big undertaking, Deely said, and for a rigorous college prep school, “it can be a big culture shift. … But once a school does it, they see it’s one of the best things.”



When Catholic schools are open to accommodating students with special needs, the more they assure that child’s and their family’s “fuller participation in the Church for the rest of their life,” Deely said. “These students shouldn’t be excluded.”







