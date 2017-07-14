Convocation ‘fabulous’ as Church charts course for the future

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Deacon Tom Samoray, engaged couples retreat coordinator for the Diocese of Nashville, was part of the delegation from the diocese to the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America, held July 1-4 in Orlando, Florida. “One of the highlights for me was the liturgies and the homilies,” Deacon Samoray said. Photo by John Bosio

The delegates to the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America, including a group from the Diocese of Nashville, were urged to bring home to their parishes and dioceses the message of the need to create more missionary disciples in the Church.



“Don’t let it die in Orlando. That was said again and again and again down there,” said Joan Watson, director of adult faith formation for the diocese and one of the diocesan employees who attended the Convocation July 1-4 in Orlando.



“These things aren’t going to go away,” Watson said of the issues discussed at the Convocation. “How do we reach the person where they are and bring them love and Christ.”



In his apostolic exhortation “Evangelii Gaudium” (The Joy of the Gospel), Pope Francis encouraged the faithful, with hearts filled with the joy of the Gospel, “to embark upon a new chapter of evangelization.”



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called Church leaders, including cardinals, bishops, clergy, religious and laypeople from around the country to the Convocation to map out how to implement the pope’s call to go to the peripheries of society carrying the Gospel message.



For the more than 3100 clergy, religious and lay people at the Convocation, there were plenary sessions and breakout sessions with panels of experts and group discussions to address all aspects of evangelization. The convocation also nourished the souls of the attendees with liturgies, adoration and prayer services.



“We had a cross section of the Church,” said Teri Bosio, who attended the convocation with her husband, John. “I really felt like it was a beautiful reflection of the Church.”



“What really struck me was the bishops were sitting among us,” Watson said. “It was very open and people were listening to us, including the bishops. To see them unified and their bringing us into the conversation … I think is really important.”



“They really got a feeling for what’s happening in the Church here in the United States,” Deacon Tom Samoray, engaged couples’ retreat coordinator for the diocese, said of the bishops at the convocation.



“I think they were very engaged,” Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee, said of the bishops. “It was more of a give and take.”



“I saw bishops as people who didn’t just tell you what to do but worked with you to figure out what is going on in the Church,” said John Bosio. He and his wife, Teri, were invited as the authors of several books on marriage and the developers of a parish program for engaged couples.



“It was a very humbling experience,” John Bosio said.



“It was really fabulous,” said Sheri Isham, diocesan catechetical coordinator. “Just being in the presence of 150 bishops, to have them all there and every day having them speaking to us. They were listening too.”



Going to the peripheries



The attendees at the convocation discussed a wide range of topics, starting with a discussion of the landscape of the Church in the United States and American culture. They also talked about what it means to be a missionary disciple as envisioned by Pope Francis in his apostolic exhortation “The Joy of the Gospel,” and going to the peripheries to reach all people in need of the Gospel.



“One bishop said Christ is always on the peripheries. The question is, are his disciples there?” Watson said.



The attendees were reminded that going to the peripheries is not a question of geography, Watson said. Sometimes, the peripheries can be found in the pew next to you where people are suffering, she said. “We have to help them meet Christ and then answer the question in their heart.”



The breakout sessions addressed a wide prism of topics, including ministering to broken and struggling families, navigating the political culture, breaking through the noise of social media to deliver the Gospel message, revitalizing parishes, and ministering to inactive and disconnected Catholics.



Deacon Samoray was looking for ways to expand the programming in the diocese’s Family Life Office to meet the needs of the changing, and sometimes struggling, family in the culture today. “We know the traditional family is fading and changing. How to we reach the families of today?” Deacon Samoray said. “I want to see where we need to go.”



Sister Mary Angela, O.P., of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, also had a special interest in the breakout sessions on the family. The main apostolate of her community is education, which is intertwined with family life.



The Nashville Dominicans in recent years have looked to increase its ministries beyond schools to help families, Sister May Angela said. “The whole family needs evangelization,” she said.



“It can’t just be the student in the desk in front of you,” said Sister Anna Laura, O.P., another Nashville Dominican who attended the Convocation. ‘You have to catechize the family so they can create a home where the family is open to the Gospel,” said Sister Anna Laura, who was on the panel for one of the breakout sessions and serves at the director of student affairs and chair of the ethics and culture department at Frassati High School in Spring, Texas, just north of Houston.



Sister Anna Laura was joined at the Convocation by Sister John Paul, O.P., the principal of Frassati High School; Sister Mary Angela and Sister Marie Bernadette, O.P., who were representing the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious; Sister John Mary, O.P., executive director of the Secretariat of Catholic Education for the USCCB; and Sister Mary Diana, O.P., representing the Catholic Medical Association.



The Convocation had a strong spiritual component as well. “It was a spiritually enriching experience,” John Bosio said. “It was not a conference for sure. It was something else.”



One of the speakers said “before going outward we have to go inward,” Deacon Samoray said.



“Our personal holiness is the first step,” Watson said.



“In order to evangelize we have to be rooted in Jesus and prayer,” said Sister Mary Angela. “It takes real conversion to Christ to be able to spread his word.”



“The renewal of faith I had, it really did inspire me,” said Russo. “I really came away from this prayerful and ready to deepen my faith and putting it into my work.”



Moving forward



On the last day of the Convocation, the delegations from all the dioceses present met with their bishop to discuss what they had learned and how they can move forward once they return home. That wasn’t possible for the Nashville delegation because the diocese is currently without a bishop. But the delegation plans to meet with Diocesan Administrator Father Michael Johnston to discuss the Convocation and to begin preparing a report for the new bishop, whenever he arrives.



“I hope the momentum is going to stay and we can use this as a springboard,” Russo said.



Much of the work of creating missionary disciples will have to be done at the parish level, John Bosio said. “The parish is the school of discipleship.”



Russo and others from the Nashville delegation are already talking about ways they can work together. Catholic Charities could use Watson to hold sessions with its staff and volunteers to discuss the Catholic teaching that undergirds her agency’s work and thus strengthen its Catholic identity.



And the diocese’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, which was represented at the Convocation by Director Bill Staley, could work with Catholic Charities on service opportunities, Russo said.



“We don’t want to be silos,” Watson said.



“I think somehow it’s going to end up being monumental,” Isham said of the Convocation. The last convocation was in 1914 and led to the establishment of what is today the USCCB, “and that’s monumental,” she said.