Cooking classes for priests a recipe to build community

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

To build community among the priests of the diocese and help impart some practical skills, Father Pat Kibby, pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Community and the Diocesan Vicar for Priests, initiated the idea of monthly cooking classes. Father Andrew Forsythe led the first class, held in the Catholic Pastoral Center’s commercial kitchen, showing the priests four different meals they can prepare with a rotisserie chicken.

The bonds of friendship can tighten around the dinner table when people prepare and share a meal together. That’s the thought behind monthly cooking classes for priests of the diocese.



The goal of the monthly cooking sessions is “to build community” among the priests, said Father Pat Kibby, the pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Community and the Diocesan Vicar for Priests, who came up with the idea.



“It came from me being a pastor and knowing how much community gets created in the kitchen,” said Father Kibby. “Get guys together and just enjoy time together. No agenda. Do practical things.”



Father Kibby asked Father Andrew Forsythe, who had been associate pastor of Christ the King Church but recently was named administrator of St. Christopher Church in Dickson until Father Justin Raines takes over as the new pastor on July 1, to organize and lead the first cooking class, which was held in April.



“Father Kibby, his vision is this is a way to give practical help to priests who don’t how to cook … and get to know each other,” Father Forsythe said. “When you work with each other, you get to know them in different ways.”



When Father Forsythe was an undergraduate student at Trevecca Nazarene University, he studied under the college’s chef, who was a certified culinary instructor. At the time, he was considering a career in the music business and thought knowing how to cook would lead to a good daytime job.



He worked in a few restaurants, Father Forsythe said. “Nothing to write home about.”



“That first night was something that was supposed to be pretty simple,” Father Forsythe said. “Something doable, something a priest can repeat back at home.”



The idea was here are some dishes you can prepare pretty quickly if you have unexpected guests coming to the rectory for dinner, Father Forsythe said.



He showed the other priests four dishes they can prepare using a rotisserie chicken: Vietnamese style lettuce wraps, barbecue chicken pizza, chicken enchiladas, and chicken tortellini with pesto.



The lesson was held at the commercial kitchen in the Catholic Pastoral Center. Father Forsythe and three other priests, Father Gervan Menezes, Father Justin Raines and Father Andy Bulso, each manned a station to show their fellow priests how to make one of the dishes.



“It was a fantastic time,” said Father Menezes, who worked for his family’s catering business growing up, managed three sushi restaurants in his native Brazil, and has started a cooking club at Father Ryan High School where he is the chaplain. “Everybody had a blast.”



About 13 or 14 priests participated in the first session, including Bishop J. Mark Spalding. “Bishop Spalding doesn’t do a lot of cooking, but he was a good student,” Father Menezes said.



Besides sharing a good meal, the priests were able to share some fellowship. “Our priests get along with each other pretty well already,” Father Forsythe said. “There’s a general sense of unity in the majority of our priests.”



The cooking classes are “just another opportunity for us to get to know each other more,” he added.



Those friendships among priests are important, said Father Menezes. “Knowing that we’re not alone in ministry, that sense of being part of something, that’s awesome,” he said.



Father Kibby is working on more ideas to help strengthen the sense of community among the diocese’s priests. He’s hoping to organize a Priest Night at a Nashville Predators hockey game next season, and an opportunity for the priests to share time to pray together and help with some of the ministries of Catholic Charities of Tennessee, such as the Loaves and Fishes program.



“I’m using the same kind of ideas I use in the parish,” Father Kibby said. “Pray together. Play together. Work together.”