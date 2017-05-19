Couple’s blessings lead back to Our Lady of Fatima devotion

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Merchie and Alex Fider stand before the statue of the Blessed Mother at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville. The Fiders, of Murfreesboro, travel throughout the state bringing their statue of Our Lady of Fatima to homes where people gather to pray the rosary. Photo by Mary McWilliams

The hub that holds the many spokes of the steadily moving wheel in the lives of Dr. Alex and Mercedes “Merchie” Fider of Murfreesboro is gratitude to God and country for the many blessings they’ve been given.“We’re very grateful to this nation,” Dr. Fider said. “We want to give back to God for our blessings, especially our children. We never expected this to happen.”Natives of the Philippines, the Fiders came to the U.S. in 1990, settling originally in California. Still two years from passing his medical board examination, Alex took any job he could get, from delivering pizza and working as a security guard, to pay the bills and put food on the table. The family car was an old Pontiac that had been given to them.Today, Dr. Fider is a well-established psychiatrist, and he and his wife are the proud parents of three successful children. Both sons serve in the military. One is an emergency room physician based in Georgia and the other, a company commander now at Fort Hood, has been deployed three times to Afghanistan. Their daughter is a corporate attorney licensed to practice in five states.But all of this has not come easily and without effort, and the Fiders realize that it has all happened through the grace of God. They have shared their blessings in many ways, one of which is through the founding of the Filipino American Association of Tennessee, which has spawned the Give Back to God project, a collaborative effort with other organizations and churches to collect food, clothing, shoes, and furniture and distribute the items to the needy, including veterans and those with intellectual disabilities.But the one project that is growing incrementally is the ministry the Fiders founded, the Filipino American Rosary Crusade of Tennessee, with a devotion to Our Lady of Fatima.Because of their devotion, the Fiders, at the behest of Father George Panthananickal of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fayetteville, organized a procession May 6 to honor the 100th anniversary of the first apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. It was followed by a Mass and fellowship pot luck dinner.The procession offered stations to mark each of the five mysteries of the rosary and a decade was said at each station.Alex Fider quickly points out that it was a group effort that made the event, which brought about 50 people from throughout Tennessee and Alabama. “People really mobilized their support,” he said. “Everything was donated. The Holy Spirit was working through us.”No detail was overlooked from the gathering and placing of flowers at each station, the building of the pedestal for the Our Lady of Fatima statue, the decorating of the pedestal, even a volunteer to hold the umbrella over the statue during the procession.But their devotion to Our Lady of Fatima is not something observed just because this is a celebratory year. They began the Crusade in 2000 after Alex’s uncle and aunt, Lito and Connie Uyan, gave them a statue of Our Lady of Fatima that they bought in Portugal. Uncle Lito, a physician, was losing his vision. After a trip to Fatima, his vision was fully restored.They passed the statue on to the Fiders and today, that statue has traveled from California to Tennessee and also to Alabama and Georgia. The same statue is now used for regular rosary prayers in homes in four locations in Tennessee.After receiving the statue, the Fiders said, they kept it to themselves. But following the example of their aunt and uncle who gave them the statue because they believed their blessings would increase after sharing it, the Fiders also began sharing the statue. The first year, only four people were involved in the Crusade. After that, often through meeting people and striking up conversations, the Crusade grew to four locations in the state in which families host the statue and rosary prayer for the evening.In Nashville, Manuel and Elizabeth Concepcion host; in Memphis, the Gumban Family; in Knoxville, Chester and Leti Pun-Chuen; and in Fayetteville, Glecy Weir.Those involved with the Crusade have reported a number of blessings. The Gumbans own a Filipino restaurant and they attribute their success to Our Lady of Fatima. They also have a relative who was diagnosed with cancer. After praying to Our Lady of Fatima, a recent test showed the cancer was gone, but she is still undergoing follow-up tests.One couple who just purchased a home asked the Fiders to bring the statue to their home for a house blessing.The Fiders prayed that their daughter pass her most recent bar exam the first time and she did.They owe it all to God through the intercession of Our Lady of Fatima. Additionally, they pray that the Crusade continues to grow throughout the state, even the nation.Merchie Fider hopes that the devotion will increase respect for mothers. “She is the model for all mothers,” she said of the Blessed Mother.Alex added that praying the rosary can help to strengthen the family. He sees in his practice many examples of children gone astray for lack of a strong family structure.For more information, visit the Filipino American Rosary Crusade of Tennessee page on Facebook.