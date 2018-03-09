CRS rep shares stories of hope from Iraq and Afghanistan

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul to an area controlled by Iraqi forces during a March 4, 2017 battle in Mosul. Catholic Relief Services representative Britton Buckner recently spent extended time in Iraq, assisting families in the Mosul area with establishing secure housing and child care. CNS photo/Goran Tomasevic, Reuters

It’s a common Lenten practice in many Catholic churches across the U.S. to participate in Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl program, where parishioners drop coins into the familiar cardboard box to help neighbors in need around the world.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Catholic Relief Services, which carries out the commitment of the U.S. Bishops to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas, responds to some of the most critical humanitarian crises around the world.



Ahead of a March speaking engagement at Sewanee: The University of the South, for a “Symposium on Borders and Human Rights,” Catholic Relief Services Field Response Team member Britton Buckner spoke with the Tennessee Register about the work that Catholic Relief Services is engaged in overseas.



Buckner, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, who has a master’s degree in religious conflict and reconciliation from Harvard Divinity School, and a bachelor’s degree in history and religion from Sewanee, just completed a five-month visit to Afghanistan where she witnessed the level of poverty and despair that’s motivating people to leave at any cost.



She also saw how the Catholic Church through Catholic Relief Services is working to improve the conditions in villages so families have a realistic alternative to migration.



Before that, Buckner spent a year and a half in Mosul, Iraq, and surrounding areas helping families rebuild their homes and their lives after ISIS occupation.



In the Central Highlands region of Afghanistan, Catholic Relief Services works with farming communities to make their land more productive and less vulnerable to natural disasters. “This area is extremely impoverished,” Buckner said, noting that most households lack running water and electricity, and their diet can be limited to only potatoes, bread, oil and tea.



Buckner

By working with village elders and families to introduce improved techniques for planting, livestock, land and water management, and crop storage methods, Catholic Relief Services has had a tangible and dramatic impact, Buckner said.



For example, in a recent project, only 1 percent of households in targeted communities were previously eating vegetables and meat during an average week, but two years later, more than 50 percent of the same households were consuming vegetables and meat weekly, and 100 percent of households reported no longer skipping meals or going days without eating.



When Catholic Relief Services introduces an “enhanced” method of farming, they do so alongside the traditional Afghan practices and “people can see the difference and draw their own conclusions,” Buckner said. “Families make their own choices and behavior changes.”



By focusing on demonstrations and teaching rather than building infrastructure, “this is a low-cost program,” Buckner said. “The community takes ownership.”



With a goal of creating a more sustainable future for the people in the Central Highlands of Afghanistan, Catholic Relief Services strives to help people thrive in place and keep families together.



“These are large families and it’s typical for a family to send the older children off. Migration is quite normal because they don’t know what else to do,” Buckner said.



In Iraq, Buckner worked with displaced families who lived through the “chaos, uncertainty and lawlessness,” of the ISIS occupation, and were working to rebuild their lives with the help of Catholic Relief Services.



Often, families would end up squatting in abandoned “skeleton” buildings, which included cinderblock exterior walls and not much else, no doors, windows, plumbing or electricity. “We worked to identify the property owners and make the upgrades to the homes to ensure protection from the elements and privacy,” Buckner said.



In areas where a large number of families had relocated, Catholic Relief Services helped establish “child friendly spaces,” which gave children a sense of routine and structure in their lives; some later morphed into more formal schools. “This helped the children recover from stress and helped us identify the kids that needed more professional mental health care,” Buckner said.



Working primarily with Christians, Yazidis and Muslims, the Catholic Church, and by extension, Catholic Relief Services, is seen as a “neutral helping force” in Iraq, Buckner said. “We help everyone based on their needs,” she added.



Catholic Relief Services representatives are always transparent and clear that they are part of the Catholic Church and that their mission is to help those in need regardless of their religious affiliation. “We’ve not faced any challenges,” from people suspicious of their motives, Buckner said. With an ongoing presence in Iraq since 1991, Catholic Relief Services has built a trust with the people there.



From the displaced mothers willing to step in and teach children in the child friendly spaces, to the Dominican nuns who outran ISIS occupation and immediately jumped in to help others in need, “it’s amazing how much people are willing to give,” said Buckner, even those under extreme duress themselves.



“People just want something safe and secure for their families,” she said. “They just want to be able to exhale.”

