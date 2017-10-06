CTK School welcomes alums back for 80th anniversary celebration

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Christ the King School celebrated its 80th anniversary on Sept. 26, 2017, with Mass, a reception, and tours of the school. Hugh Breen, left, the Class of 1943, looks at a photo of the old school with Sister Anne Catherine, O.P., principal of St. Cecilia Academy, Betty Bader of St. Cecilia, and his wife, Mary Breen. Photo by Andy Telli

When Christ the King School marked the 80th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday, Sept. 26, its alumni were there to join the celebration and reminisce about their days there.



John Spore, a 1960 graduate of Christ the King, was there with all three of his siblings, Mike Spore, Sue Spore Cassidy and Pat Spore Francescon. He remembered that in the 1950s when he was a student at Christ the King, it had as many as 600 students.



“It was big,” he said, with two classes of more than 30 students for each grade. “We were on top of each other, but we didn’t know anything different.”



Through the years, there’s been a strong sense of community at Christ the King. “Everybody felt so close because you did everything together,” said Ann Metzger Clepper, who graduated from Christ the King in 1967 and is married to a 1966 graduate of Christ the King, Mike Clepper.



Some of his best friends today are people he went to Christ the King with, noted Mike Clepper, who is the fourth of 11th Clepper children who all went to Christ the King.



“It just seemed like home,” said Ann Clepper, who came to Christ the King in the sixth grade when her family moved to Nashville from Evansville, Indiana, where she attended another Christ the King School.



“This is a really neat place,” she said. “It meant enough to me that I went here, my kids went here, and I taught here.”



“It’s always done a great job on the education side and the spiritual side,” added Mike Clepper, who noted the parish and school has produced many priests for the Diocese of Nashville.



The Cleppers aren’t the only family that has ties to Christ the King across generations.



Dave Kuhlman, who attended the anniversary celebration, graduated from Christ the King in 1953. “I moved out of town for a short period of time,” but when he and his wife, Diana, moved back to Nashville, they “ended up in this neighborhood,” he said.



The Kuhlmans ended up sending all four of their children to Christ the King School and are still parishioners there.



Steve Meyer didn’t grow up in Christ the King parish, but found the parish and school when he was looking for a place for his family to live. “I moved into the neighborhood intentionally for the parish,” he said.



His two sons graduated from Christ the King and his son Tom and daughter-in-law Amy have five children who are either graduates or current students of the school.



The 80th anniversary celebration began with Mass for the school’s students and staff, parents, alumni, parishioners and friends of the school. After the Mass, there was a reception and tours of the school.



Today the school’s enrollment is about 260 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.