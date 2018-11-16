Day of the Dead honors the memory of loved ones

by From staff reports

Day of the Dead might sound like the title of a horror movie, but for Catholics with roots in Mexico it is a celebration of family, love and remembrance.



Guillermo Felipe Esparza, a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society at Sagrado Corazon Church, was decorating the Day of the Dead ofrenda, an altar to commemorate loved ones who have died, in the narthex of Sagrado Corazon before the start of Mass on All Souls Day, Nov. 2.



“We do it because Mexicans want to tell God to receive and help our families and to give us a blessing to all our family,” Esparza said.



Day of the Dead, known as Dia de los Muertos in Spanish, begins at midnight Oct. 31, when it is said that the gates of heaven open and the spirits of the little children (“angelitos”) are allowed to reunite with their families for 24 hours. This is Dia de los Inocentes, the Day of the Innocents, and coincides with All Saints’ Day.



The following day, Nov. 2, is the actual Day of the Dead. It also is All Souls’ Day.



The purpose of both Dia de los Inocentes and Dia de los Muertos is to remember the dead and pray for their souls in purgatory, to help them atone for their sins and move into the presence of Christ.



Dia de los Muertos evolved in Mexico from the rituals of Aztecs and Mayans. When the Spanish arrived, indigenous beliefs and Catholic religious practices merged, combining for a mix of somber celebration in homes and churches, and more lively festivities in secular spaces.



One of the most important aspects in Mexico is the creation of altars in homes in honor of deceased family members. The displays range from one to seven levels; from simple to extravagant. They are decorated with a cross, candles, and tissue paper cutouts, and filled with objects meant to draw the spirit of the loved one, such as photos, personal objects, and favorite foods.



At Sagrado Corazon, the ofrenda has three tiers, representing the Church Militant, which consists of Christians on earth struggling as soldiers of Christ against sin, the Church Penitent, which consists of those in Purgatory, and the Church Triumphant, which consists of those in heaven.



The Sagrado Corazaon altar was decorated with photos of the late Bishop David Choby and the late Father Richard Gagnon, SDS, the former director of Hispanic ministry for the diocese. People also brought photos of beloved family members and plates of their favorite foods.



“My family in Mexico, we do the exact same thing,” Esparza said.



Other traditional decorations for the ofrenda include bright orange flowers, “cempasuchil,” which also are placed all in cemeteries. A type of marigold, the blossoms are said to guide the spirits with their vibrant colors and scent.



Another custom are the sugar skulls. They have become so popular that they have evolved into an art form for tattoo artists. People have images of their loved ones inked in elaborate sugar skull designs, in honor of the deceased and in hopes it will bring their blessings.



Pan de Muerto, or Bread of the Dead, also is placed at altars and cemeteries. Traditional loaves have a crust shaped into crossed bones.



Another aspect that has spread far beyond Mexico is La Calavera Catrina, first created between 1910 and 1913. People walk in parades to the cemetery, where they often spend the day and night.



Prior to the celebration, people spend time cleaning, repairing and decorating the grave site. While there is prayer and reciting the rosary, time at the grave also celebrates the living memory of the deceased, and gatherings become family picnics, with food, drink, music, flowers and even fireworks.



“It’s for the people who died, our family, to remember them,” Esparza said of the celebration.







Catholic News Service contributed to this report.









Parishioners at Sagrado Corazón Church erected an ofrenda, or altar, for the Day of the Dead on Friday, Nov. 2, All Souls Day. As part of the tradition from Mexico, people remember loved ones who have died. On the ofrenda are placed photos of the dead, plates of their favorite meals, and other reminders of them. The late Bishop David Choby, pictured above left, was one of the people remembered on this year’s ofrenda. Photos by Andy Telli









