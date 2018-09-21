Deacon Ambriz takes over religious education for Hispanic Ministry

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Deacon Ambriz

When Deacon Anselmo Ambriz listened for the voice of God in his life, “it changed my life 100 percent,” he said.That change led to his latest assignment as the Director of Religious Education for Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Nashville.“I’m excited,” said Deacon Ambriz. “It’s new for me. It’s an opportunity for the community to grow and receive the sacraments.”As the Director of Religious Education, Deacon Ambriz will be in charge of the formation of about 1,100 students, including students preparing for their First Communion or Confirmation, at six parishes in the diocese served by the Hispanic Ministry Office. He also is overseeing the work of about 150 teachers.He also is overseeing the adult formation program.The six parishes served by Hispanic Ministry are St. Luke Church in Smyrna, St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro, St. Ann Church and Sagrado Corazon Church, both in Nashville, St. Catherine Church in Columbia and St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin.Deacon Ambriz follows four Sacred Heart Sisters from the Diocese of Parral, Mexico, whose order had been serving in Middle Tennessee since 1998. They have left the diocese.“Now it’s only me and the Holy Spirit,” Deacon Ambriz said. “I put it in God’s hands.”He also is receiving help from many people in the communities he serves, Deacon Ambriz said.Deacon Ambriz was working in construction and his family attended St. Luke when the late Father Richard Gagnon, S.D.S., then the pastor at St. Luke and director of Hispanic ministry for the diocese, called on him to take a leadership role in the community.“I don’t know why he was looking at me,” Deacon Ambriz said. “My life was not so good.”But Father Gagnon became his close friend and mentor and led him into ministry.For eight years Deacon Ambriz served as a Minister of the Word, traveling with Father Gagnon to parishes around the diocese where he would celebrate Mass. Deacon Ambriz would read the Gospel for the Spanish-speaking congregations and help Father Gagnon in other ways.From there, he answered a call to the permanent diaconate. His wife, Norma, sat by his side during the four years of formation classes, helping to translate the lessons in English for him, he said. All the wives of the members of that class were invited to attend the classes, he noted, and many did.He was ordained in June 2014, part of the largest class of permanent deacons ever ordained for the Diocese of Nashville. Deacon Ambriz was one of eight Spanish-speakers in the class who were ordained so they could help serve the growing Latino population in the diocese.When he first arrived in Middle Tennessee 21 years ago, Deacon Ambriz said, the Latino population was small. But he’s seen tremendous growth of the years.At Sagrado Corazon, where Deacon Ambriz has been serving since his ordination, more than 1,000 people attend Mass on a typical Saturday evening and another 2,500 or more at the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass.In his first four years as a deacon at Sagrado Corazon, he assisted with a variety of duties, typical for a deacon: assisting at Mass, preaching, presiding at funerals, baptisms and weddings, and any other ministries needed by the community, Deacon Ambriz said.Because the Hispanic Ministry has only two priests, he was very busy.In June, he was named the new Director of Religious Education and has been working full-time for the church.Deacon Ambriz likes everything about his new job, he said, and is 100 percent devoted to his new role.