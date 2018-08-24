Deacons return from conference renewed, encouraged, challenged

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Catholics hear them read the Gospel at Mass and occasionally preach, but a deacon’s calling is a powerful and important ministry in each diocese.



Parishioners throughout the United States can expect to learn more about it, with no shortage of the message spreading in the Diocese of Nashville.



Deacon Samoray

Three deacons from the diocese – Tom Samoray and Rob Montini, both of St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, and Dan Pyles of St. Matthew Church in Franklin – attended the 2018 National Diaconate Congress held in July in New Orleans and returned with encouragement, renewal and challenge in their missions.



“It was an affirming and challenging kind of Congress for me,” said Deacon Samoray, referring in part to the widespread sentiments of blessings and appreciation expressed by the numerous Church officials in attendance, including Papal Nuncio Archbishop Cristophe Pierre; Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey; and Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



With the theme, “Christ the Servant, Yesterday, Today, and Forever,” the gathering, in addition to being an opportunity for continuing education and fraternity, was also a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the permanent diaconate by Blessed Pope Paul VI.



Deacon Montini

“With generosity, permanent deacons have served as men of communion, modeling Christ the servant, to those at peripheries, especially to the poor,” the papal nuncio said in a written address that was seen by about 2,800 in attendance, about half of them deacon’s wives and widows. “Carrying out my mission in this country, I have seen the vast network of permanent deacons contributing to the vitality of the Church, making God’s love known through humble service.”



Deacon Samoray, who is also the new director of the permanent diaconate for the diocese, said deacons are supposed to “bridge the gap between the Eucharist and daily life.” Part of doing that, he heard through speaker Deacon James Keating, is, “listening for the pain of the people we serve.”



“That was pointed out as our ministry,” he said. “We’re the bridge between the shepherd – the bishop – and his flock.”



Deacon Pyles

Deacon Montini, who will celebrate his 20th anniversary to the diaconate next May, noted that it was one of the best conferences he’s ever attended. One point that stood out for him was the need to educate the laity. Although the deacon is assigned to a parish, they actually work hand-in-hand with the bishop.



“We’re supposed to evangelize throughout the diocese. We are the bishop’s eyes, hands and feet,” he said. Deacons should encourage the parishioners to take on projects, train them, and then let them do their job. He noted that part of the education they are charged with, as told by Cardinal Tobin, is to educate the people away from secularization.



Cardinal DiNardo, he said, told the deacons “to enforce and preach the Gospel.”



“Proclaim the Gospel with meaning and feeling,” Deacon Montini said.



Deacon Pyles said interacting with so many deacons from different areas was helpful in learning new ways in carrying out their mission.



“It’s easy to have blinders on and become myopic,” said Deacon Pyles, who is also a pastoral associate for St. Matthew, as well as chaplain to the Veterans Administration and Vanderbilt hospitals. “But when you meet up with deacons from all over the United States you learn about their achievements and successes and see your situation from a different perspective.”



With deacons representing dioceses throughout the United States, the perspectives are limitless. The Diocese of Honolulu alone sent about 30 deacons. Charleston, South Carolina, sent about the same number. The Archdiocese of Louisville chartered a bus to transport its contingency of deacons and their wives. Deacon Pyles also lauded the Archdiocese of New Orleans for the excellent job of hosting the event.



After hearing speaker Deacon Greg Kandra, prolific writer of the blog “The Deacon’s Bench,” Deacon Pyles was challenged to revive his own blog, www.dansversion.com.



He hopes this successful and productive coming together of deacons will signal to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Association of Deaconate Directors that it should be done more often.



Deacon Samoray said he intends to share the information he and the others learned with the deacon community in Nashville, but hasn’t chosen a date yet.



All three deacons professed appreciation for the inclusion of wives in the congress.



“They always stress to invite the wives,” Deacon Montini said.



When a man is considering the diaconate, the support of his wife is mandatory. But, Deacon Pyles, explained, they need to give their support in writing to the bishop several times during the training up to the time of ordination. That support was mentioned by many speakers at the congress.



“They have to say ‘yes’ several times,” Deacon Pyles said of the wives.



Within the Diocese of Nashville the diaconate is flourishing. Currently, there are 90 permanent deacons in the diocese, although not all are in active ministry, Deacon Samoray said, but the office receives calls and emails frequently inquiring when the next class will begin. That is something currently under review, under the auspices of Father Austin Gilstrap, diocesan director of vocations and director of deacon formation.