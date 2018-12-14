Death penalty opponents offer prayerful response to latest execution

by Theresa Laurence

Janis Lovecchio, adult faith formation director at Holy Family Church in Brentwood and a prison ministry volunteer, prays during the vigil held at St. Henry Church in Nashville on Dec. 6, the night David Earl Miller was executed in the electric chair by the state of Tennessee. Photo by Theresa Laurence

Death penalty opponents gathered in churches and public spaces across the state on Thursday, Dec. 6, for quiet prayer and reflection as another Tennessee death row inmate was executed.



At St. Henry and Christ the King churches in Nashville, dozens gathered to pray for David Earl Miller, who was executed that night, and Lee Standifer, his victim. They also offered prayers for prisoners, corrections officers, lawmakers, all people affected by violence, and an end to capital punishment.



“We have gathered here tonight in prayerful response to the many acts of violence in our society,” St. Henry parishioner Aimee Mayer read. “We do not gather here because we ignore the atrocities that have been committed, but because we agree that state executions are not the answer. You cannot correct violence with violence, or death with death.”



The Rev. Stacy Rector, executive director of Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, spoke at Christ the King, and said that all those gathered in prayerful witness were “committed to the creation of a society that seeks healing and restoration, not vengeance and death.”



David Earl Miller, who had been on Tennessee’s death row for nearly 37 years, longer than any other inmate, was executed in the electric chair at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and declared dead at 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 6. He chose to die by electrocution instead of lethal injection, hoping it would be a quicker and possibly less painful death.



Just a month before Miller’s death, Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski was put to death in the electric chair. In August, Billy Ray Irick was executed by lethal injection. All three of the men committed horrific crimes; Miller was convicted of killing Standifer, who had an intellectual disability, with two blows to the head and then stabbing her eight times after she was dead, according to press reports.



All the men executed by the state also had a history of mental illness, childhood abuse or both.



At the Christ the King vigil, Rev. Rector reminded those gathered of Miller’s traumatic and abusive childhood and noted that someone like him, “whose abuse and mental health problems weren’t properly considered by the courts, should not be executed.”



“Perpetuating the cycle of violence is not the way to address our own brokenness and the brokenness within our communities,” she said.



The state’s three executions within a five-month span mark a striking resurgence of the use of the death penalty in Tennessee; before Irick, Tennessee had not carried out an execution since 2009. Six more executions are scheduled in the next two years.



Ahead of Miller’s execution, Tennessee’s Catholic bishops once again spoke out against the death penalty, noting their disappointment that the state has begun picking up the pace of executions.



“For the third time in recent months, the State of Tennessee is taking a needless, vengeful step that neither makes our communities safer nor serves the common good of advancing toward a more just society,” according to the statement released by Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville and Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, who is Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Memphis.



“We believe that all those convicted of terrible crimes still retain their human dignity and deserve a chance to live. To recognize the dignity of the lives of those on death row is not to deny the dignity of the lives of their victims or their grieving loved ones left behind. The lives of victims and sinners alike should be respected; the taking of another life will serve no purpose but vengeance,” the bishops wrote.



