Death row inmates claim state’s lethal injection protocol is ‘cruel and unusual’

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

The state of Tennessee has not executed anyone since 2009, but that could change in the next few weeks if the scheduled execution of Billy Ray Irick proceeds as planned on Aug. 9.



Irick, 59, was convicted in 1986 of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old Knox County girl named Paula Dyer, and has been on death row for more than three decades. He is one of 61 men on Tennessee’s death row, and one of four with scheduled execution dates in 2018.



What happens between now and Aug. 9 is “unpredictable,” according to Brad MacLean, an attorney representing death row inmate Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman, one of 33 men who sued the state over its lethal injection drug protocol.



Abdur’Rahman, formerly known as James Lee Jones, was convicted of killing Patrick Daniels and has been on Tennessee’s death row since 1987.



At issue in the lethal injection trial, which began July 9 and wrapped up July 24, was whether the new three-drug cocktail (midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride) used for lethal-injection deaths in Tennessee amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, in violation of the eighth amendment of the U.S. Constitution.



Tennessee has not used this three-drug combination to carry out an execution before, but similar or identical drug combinations were used in botched executions in other states, according to the death row inmates’ attorneys.



The drug combination could cause the inmate to feel pain akin to “being buried alive” or “burned from inside,” MacLean said, and is “a form of torture.”



One issue in the trial was that the plaintiffs, the death row inmates, were to show that another alternative lethal injection drug, pentobarbital, was available for the state to use. Attorneys for the state claim that the plaintiffs “failed to prove an alternative,” and dismissed the inmates’ concerns.



All drugs typically used in lethal injections “are becoming harder to procure,” MacLean said, because the drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies do not want their drugs used in such a manner. This leads more states to use compounding pharmacies to create the drugs.



Because these compounding pharmacies are not tightly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and due to the exact way the drugs must be stored and shipped, “all that adds risk that the procedure won’t work properly,” MacLean said.



Whatever the ruling is in the lethal injection trial, “the losing party is likely to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” MacLean said. The state Supreme Court would have the authority to stay, or delay, the execution as it considers the case.



In Tennessee, the governor has the authority to step in at any point and stay the execution. Gov. Haslam has indicated that he is reviewing Irick’s clemency request.



Tennessee’s three Catholic bishops wrote a letter to Haslam earlier this month asking him to halt the upcoming executions, writing that, “Rather than serving as a path to justice, the death penalty contributes to the growing disrespect for human life.”



