Dinner and discussion to launch Share the Journey in diocese

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

This past September, in partnership with the Catholic social justice organization Caritas International, Pope Francis launched a two-year campaign called Share the Journey, which focuses on creating solidarity between the Church and refugees and immigrants.



The Diocesan Office of Adult Faith Formation and Catholic Charities of Tennessee will co-host a Share the Journey dinner and discussion 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville.



Aimee Shelide-Mayer, program director of advocacy and social concerns for Catholic Charities, and Joan Watson, director of adult faith formation for the Diocese of Nashville, have been in charge of planning for the past few months.



It was originally Shelide-Mayer’s idea, Watson said. “She came to me in the Office of Adult Formation with the idea of doing a joint event between our ministries for the Share the Journey campaign. While we couldn’t host an event during the kick off of the campaign for a number of reasons, we decided to do an event during National Migration Week, which is traditionally observed in January. It’s a beautiful time to think about the plight of the migrants when we also are recalling the flight of the Holy Family to Egypt after Christ’s birth.”



After a Mass to begin the night, the dinner will include a panel discussion and opportunities for attendees to discuss refugee and immigrant-related issues amongst themselves.



“We don’t have a set list of people for our panel discussion yet,” Shelide-Mayer said. “But ideally, we’re hoping to include at least one recent refugee or immigrant, one refugee or immigrant who’s been in this country for a long time, one refugee resettlement case worker from Catholic Charities, and someone who’s been a volunteer mentor to immigrant and refugee families. We’re hoping to bring a variety of perspectives to the table.”



With immigration and the refugee crisis being a complex, hot-button issue, Shelide-Mayer and Watson hope the discussion creates dialogue among people who have differing views on this topic.



“We’re inviting refugee families and non-refugees to join us, and we hope all who come will benefit from interacting with each other,” Shelide-Mayer said. “Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has called us to create a culture of encounter, where people from different backgrounds get to know each other, and really learn to fear each other less.



“I think once people learn about the rigorous process it takes to accept newcomers into our country, their fears subside a lot,” she added. “Plus, we want refugees there to learn more about our country and what we have to offer them. We really want this to be a mutual learning experience.”



Watson agrees. “I think it’s an issue that requires us to educate ourselves and not settle for easy answers. It is a complex issue, to be sure,” she said. “The Church doesn’t teach that a country can’t protect its borders or make laws about immigration. But the Church does teach that people have the right to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their families.



“The Church teaches that we are to care for the least among us, particularly the stranger and those rejected,” Watson said. “These people have beautiful stories to tell and beautiful gifts to bring to our community. The issues are messy, but we can’t let that get in our way of our call to love.”



Share the Journey lasts until 2019, and Shelide-Mayer hopes to plan for future diocesan events. “National Migration Week is great timing for this dinner and discussion,” she said. “The Church will also observe World Refugee Day in June, and the first anniversary of Share the Journey’s launch is in September. Hopefully this year we can squeeze a few more local Share the Journey events, but we’ll see how this night in January goes first.”



She and Watson encourage all who are interested to attend. “In the Gospel of Matthew, we read the story of Jesus and His parents fleeing in fear to Egypt to save themselves from King Herod,” Shelide-Mayer said. “Just like them, millions of families around the world are running from their homes for their lives every day, fleeing from religious persecution, poverty, and war. We want people in our local community to be aware of that reality.”



Watson agrees. “The more the merrier!” she said. “It’s an important topic for our Church and world today, but so often the people themselves get eclipsed by the politics of the issue. We hope this event will give everyone an opportunity to see this not simply as an issue, but as our brothers and sisters who have stories to tell.”



There are no registration fees, but donations will be accepted at the dinner to help cover the cost of the food. All who go are encouraged, but not required, to bring a dish that is representative of their ethnic backgrounds. Those wanting to go can register at bitly.com/SharetheJourneyNashville.