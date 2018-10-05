Diocesan delegates carry on Encuentro process

by Andy Telli

Sister Maria Teresita Rodkey, O.P., who is involved in Hispanic ministry for the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, participates in a breakout session during the Fifth National Encuentro Conferece in Grapevine, Texas. Sister Maria Teresita was one of seven delegates from the Diocese of Nashville who were among the 3,200 people attending the conference. CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn

The Diocese of Nashville was slow to join the Encuentro effort, but is hoping to catch up.



“Though we jumped in in the end, it’s not really the end,” said Sister Mary Johanna Mellody, O.P., one of seven representatives from the diocese who attended the V Encuentro – or Fifth Encuentro – conference in Grapevine, Texas, in September. “The Encuentro process keeps going.”



The conference came after four years of parish, diocesan and regional meetings that will lead to a pastoral plan from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on serving the growing Hispanic population within the Church in the United States.



According to survey conducted for V Encuentro, Hispanics make up 40 percent of Catholics in the U.S. and 60 percent of Catholic millennials.



The Diocese of Nashville would reflect similar numbers, said Sister Mary Johanna, who works in Hispanic ministry for the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia community. “So the need is huge,” she said.



The conference brought together 3,200 people from throughout the country, both Hispanics and those who work with them, to discuss how the Church can serve Hispanics and how Hispanics can serve the Church, said Sister Mary Johanna, who teaches Spanish-speaking catechists in the diocese.



“All along it’s been a desire of the bishops to have a pastoral plan … and raise up leaders,” she added. And members of the Latino community want to serve the Church. “They want more formation so they can serve more in the Church.”



Another topic of discussion was keeping youth involved in the Church, Sister Mary Johanna said.



“There’s a big danger of losing that second generation,” she said. “They’re falling out of the Church really fast.”



Related to that is increasing the number of Hispanic students in Catholic schools, “because that will keep them in the Church,” Sister Mary Johanna said.



“We could fill every Catholic school in the diocese easily if we could figure out how to make it possible” for more Hispanic families to consider sending their children to Catholic schools, Sister Mary Johanna said.



But there are obstacles to increasing Hispanic enrollment in schools, both financial and cultural, she said.



In many Latin American countries, Sister Mary Johanna said, “the Catholic schools are only accessible to the wealthy.”



“The immigrants who come, they don’t dream that dream of sending their kids to Catholic schools,” she added.



And Hispanic families who are not familiar with how Catholic schools operate often need someone to accompany them and help them through the process, Sister Mary Johanna said. “You have to invite them and then help them feel welcome through the year.”



The Nashville Diocese, like most dioceses, needs to build bridges between the Hispanic community and the rest of the Church, Sister Mary Johanna said.



“Some of it is beginning to happen, but we have a long way to go in that,” Sister Mary Johanna said.



More and more, members of the Hispanic community want to serve as those bridges, she said.



“The youth all speak English. They’re going to want to be involved in the whole Church,” Sister Mary Johanna said.



Joining Sister Mary Johanna as members of the diocesan delegation to V Encuentro were: Sister Maria Teresita Rodkey, O.P., who is involved in Hispanic ministry for the Dominican Sisters; Liliana Woods of the religious education program at Sagrado Corazon Hispanic Ministry, and her husband Clint; Miguel Angel Ramirez Martinez and Jorge Umberto Reyes Valadez, both of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church; and Lorraine Vancamp, a Glenmary lay missionary working in Hispanic ministry at Holy Family Church in Lafayette.



“One of the things that really struck us, was the presence of the bishops there,” said Sister Mary Johanna, who noted more than 130 bishops were on hand, including Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark and Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles.



The bishops were engaged with the delegates, eating with them and participating in group discussions, she said.



“The bishops were open about how this is a really difficult time and they want to make things better,” Sister Mary Johanna said. “And the Hispanics were so supportive of the bishops.”









