DIOCESAN SCHOOLS OFFICE ADDS TWO MORE TO STAFF

The Diocese of Nashville Schools Office has announced the hiring of Mike Lavigna as the new director of marketing and enrollment management and Kathy Harrigan Boles as the new director of exceptional learners.
Lavigna will begin his duties on May 13 and Boles on Aug. 1.
The two new hires, along with the earlier hiring of Lara Schuler as the assistant superintendent of schools for the diocese, who will begin on July 1, completes the staff of the Catholic Schools Office.
“With a full team we will be able to serve the pastors, principals, teachers, parents and students in the diocese in ways we haven’t been able to before,” Diocesan Schools Superintendent Rebecca Hammel said. “To know we’re going to be able to offer more service to our schools will be very rewarding.”
Lavigna comes to the diocese from Dominican University of California in the San Francisco area where he serves as director of graduate admissions.
“Under his leadership, several graduate and undergraduate programs grew in enrollment,” Hammel said. “Mike successfully recruited students by improving marketing efforts, streamlining admission processes, and fine-tuning communication and research strategies. He has demonstrated strong analytical skills and is committed to goal attainment.”
Lavigna has already been talking about the schools in the diocese with Frederick Strobel of The Burgundy Group, which has been working on developing a marketing plan for Catholic education in the diocese.
“Michael will pick up where Burgundy Group leaves off,” responsible for implementing the plan, Hammel said.
“We’ve been having some good conversations already,” Lavigna said of recent talks with Strobel.
Lavigna also will be working with individual schools to develop marketing plans as needed, Hammel said.
His first task will be learning about the schools in the diocese and their marketing efforts, Lavigna said.
Lavigna has a bachelor of arts degree in history from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and a master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco. Both universities are Jesuit schools, he noted.
“I’m a big advocate of Catholic education,” Lavigna said. “Catholicism has always been a big part of who I am.”
Catholic schools not only provide students a strong education, he said, but a safe learning experience and, typically, an affordable private school education.
“Looking at the world today, a big issue is creating a safe learning environment,” Lavigna said. “I really do believe Catholic education creates a safe learning environment.”
Lavigna started in the admissions field working with student athletes, and then moved into admissions for the general student population. He started at Dominican University working in undergraduate admissions and after about four years was promoted to director of graduate admissions.
“I liked admissions, I liked the marketing and sales side,” Lavigna said.
“Admissions really is marketing now,” Lavigna said. “It’s marketing through digital or through print (media) because you have to build awareness of the institution. I really like the challenges that come with that. I like the storytelling aspect of that.”
One story he will be telling for the schools in the Diocese of Nashville is that Catholic schools can meet the needs of all students. “The diocese is really, really committed to that story that Catholic education fits all.”
Lavigna’s experience using data to drive outreach efforts will help the diocese, Hammel said. “His work at Dominican University can help us in finding students and families interested in Catholic education.”
Boles
Serving all students
As the new Director of Exceptional Learners, Boles will be “instrumental in helping us structure our services for students, particularly those who need additional support in the classroom,” Hammel said.
Boles will oversee the Hand in Hand Options program for students with intellectual and developmental delays. Beginning next fall, the program will be offered at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, St. Ann School in Nashville and St. Matthew School in Franklin.
“She will also help establish a common protocol in our elementary schools for all learners, particularly students … who might need accommodations in the classroom,” Hammel said.
Boles will be responsible for developing professional development programs for teachers to help them better serve students with learning differences and helping to develop more opportunities for high achieving students, Hammel added. “She’ll be working on programs for students of all abilities.”
Boles comes to the diocese from Currey Ingram Academy in Brentwood, where she currently serves as director of admissions. “We have students with average to above average intelligence but because of a learning difference are not successful in a traditional setting,” Boles explained. All Currey Ingram students have a specialized individual education plan, she said.
In her 19 years at the school, Boles has served in various roles, including as a speech pathologist working directly with students, director of support services overseeing the work of the school’s support teachers, and several administrative posts in admissions, marketing, alumni relations, community outreach and annual giving.
Boles holds a bachelor of science degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master of education in speech-language pathology from Tennessee State University. She started her career as a speech pathologist working in Wilson County public schools and later at the Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital.
A graduate of Holy Rosary Academy and Father Ryan High School, Boles was first attracted to becoming a speech pathologist while in high school.
For her senior service project at Father Ryan, Boles worked with students with learning differences at Murrell School, a Nashville public school that serves students with special needs.
After her experience at Murrell, “I knew I wanted to work with that population,” Boles said. “Seeing how the teachers had to really break down the information for kids, but they all had potential to have good school experiences, it was something I really wanted to do.”
“I thought about being a teacher or a nurse,” Boles said. “Luckily, speech pathology is right in the middle, so I found the perfect thing.”
Boles’ commitment to helping students with learning differences stood out to Hammel, she said. “She’s just very passionate about learning and taking away the obstacles for students and their peers for learning what they need to understand.”
Boles is a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Brentwood. She is excited about melding her Catholic faith with her vocation to serve students with learning differences, she said.
“I will be working with the teachers and the schools to help all students reach their potential within the Catholic setting,” Boles said.