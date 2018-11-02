Diocese appoints Deacon Advisory Board for permanent diaconate

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Deacon Joe Holzmer and his wife Pam process into St. Henry Church for his ordination as a Permanent Deacon along with 28 others on June 9, 2014. The Diocese of Nashville has created a Deacon Advisory Board and several related committees to advise diocesan officials about issues facing the diaconate, including ongoing formation, improved communication among the diaconate community, and personnel issues. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio



The diocesan Office of the Permanent Diaconate has formed a Deacon Advisory Board and several associated committees to provide advice and recommendations to Deacon Tom Samoray, the director of deacons, and Father Austin Gilstrap, director of formation for the diaconate.



“My responsibility is to represent the deacons to the bishop and the bishop to the deacons,” said Deacon Samoray. The Deacon Advisory Board will help him provide that link, he said.



The members of the Deacon Advisory Board were announced at the annual retreat for deacons held Oct. 26-28 at Montgomery Bell State Park. The members are: Deacons Hernan Andrade, Mike Catalano, Doug Shafer, Bill Hill, Brian Edwards, Rafael Bougrat and Bob Mahoney, along with ex-officio members Father Gilstrap and Deacon Samoray. They will serve three-year terms.



The members of the Deacon Advisory Board will serve on two committees: the Deacon Life and Ministry Committee and the Deacon Formation Committee.



The Deacon Life and Ministry Committee will be responsible for planning the yearly retreat, planning and implementing on-going formation and continuing education opportunities for deacons, maintaining regular communication within the diaconal community, and offering support and assistance to the family of a deceased deacon, wife or widow.



The members of that committee include several deacons’ wives, Deacon Samoray said.



The ministry of a permanent deacon affects his whole family, Deacon Samoray noted, and having wives on the Deacon Life and Ministry Committee will bring their perspective to the work of the committee.



“We’ve had wives participate before,” Deacon Samoray said, joining their husbands for the annual retreat and attending classes with their husbands during the formation program.



The members of the Deacon Life and Ministry Committee are: Deacon Mike Catalano, chairman; Deacons Hernan Andrade and Brian Edwards; deacons’ wives Cathye Edwards, Ana Andrade, Ana Bougrat and Chris Shafer. Deacon Samoray will serve as an ex officio member.



One area the committee will focus on is providing ongoing formation for the permanent deacons already in ministry in the diocese, Deacon Samoray said.



That could include bringing in speakers or using online formation programs, he said.



There is a lot of interest among the diocese’s deacons in developing their expertise in spiritual direction, Deacon Samoray said.



Deacon Catalano, the chairman of the committee, already has a certificate in spiritual direction from St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and should be able to offer some advice in that area, Deacon Samoray said.



The Deacon Formation Committee will advise Father Gilstrap, who is responsible for the deacon formation program. He also serves as the diocesan Vocations Director and has a similar responsibility overseeing the formation of the diocese’s seminarians.



The charge of the Deacon Formation Committee is to assist Father Gilstrap in developing and implementing the deacon formation program and to make recommendations regarding the acceptance of applicants in the program.



The diocese is in the midst of assembling a new deacon formation class, a process which began before the death of Bishop David Choby in 2017.



“We’re assembling a new class with hopes they will start in January,” Deacon Samoray said. The members of the new class will work toward a master’s degree in theology through a program developed by St. Meinrad, he explained.



Because the Deacon Formation Committee was not formed until the selection process for the upcoming class was nearly complete, they will be more involved in the future, Deacon Samoray said.



The members are: Deacons Rafael Bougrat, Doug Shafer, Bill Hill and Bob Mahoney, with ex officio members Father Gilstrap and Deacon Samoray.



The diocese has also established a Deacon Personnel Board, separate from the Deacon Advisory Board.



The Deacon Personnel Board will parallel the diocesan Priests Personnel Board, including making recommendations on assignments, Deacon Samoray said.



“We’re trying to assess where the needs are,” he said. “Should we move deacons from parishes with a lot of them to parishes that need one.”



The members of the Deacon Personnel Board are: Deacons Hans Toecker, Don Craighead, Ken Levinson and Hector Martinez, with ex officio members Deacon Samoray and Father John Hammand of the diocesan tribunal.



The members of all the boards include Hispanics, African-Americans and members of a variety of deacon ordination classes, Deacon Samoray noted. The makeup of the boards represent “a variety of experience and backgrounds to give us a good feel for the permanent diaconate,” he said.











