Diocese finds next school superintendent in Archdiocese of Atlanta

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding has announced the appointment of Rebecca Hammel, the associate superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, as the new superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville.



“A lifelong Catholic, Rebecca also brings a track record of dynamic leadership, experience and strength for us to build on,” said Brian Cooper, chief administrative officer and vice chancellor of the diocese. “In her present role, recent areas of focus and accomplishment include the development of successful marketing, enrollment/recruitment and retention strategies, school finance optimization, student performance analytics, and curricula and instructional programs.”



Hammel will start working in her new post on Aug.27 and is succeeding Dr. Therese Williams, who retired earlier this summer after 16 years as superintendent.



Bishop Spalding’s leadership helped attract Hammel to the position, she said.



“I have monitored the Tennessee Register for several months now and saw that the bishop set a goal to visit all schools before the school year ended,” Hammel said. “This demonstrated a love for the youth and commitment to the Catholic schools.”



“From the onset, our focus has been on finding the absolute best candidate available,” said Cooper. “A national search process yielded a host of high-quality candidates from major dioceses across the country, a testament to the attractiveness of our diocese and schools, and the community. … We have been blessed and are grateful for being afforded the opportunity of choosing ‘the best of the best.’”



Hammel has been a Catholic school teacher, principal and administrator for 28 years. “I was able to take great lessons everywhere I went,” she said.



A native of Indiana, Hammel holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, and a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Butler University in Indianapolis. She is nearing completion of her work toward a doctorate in Catholic education leadership and policy from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.



Hammel began her teaching career in an inner-city school in Indianapolis, Holy Cross Central School, which was operated by the Sisters of Providence, who taught her as an elementary school student.



“It was there that I really learned what the mission of Catholic schools was, not only in education but in service of the Church,” Hammel said.



“It’s the path to eternal life,” Hammel said of Catholic education. “Our role with parents is returning these children to God.”



Hammel moved quickly from teaching in the classroom to administration, becoming principal of a Catholic school in a small, rural town of Indiana at the age of 28. “I got to learn a lot about the small town community,” Hammel said.



Her next stop was working for a year in the schools office of the Archdiocese of Louisville. From there, she became principal at St. Maria Goretti School in Westfield, Indiana, north of Indianapolis.



“It was a mission parish,” Hammel said. Because the waiting list for the closest Catholic elementary school was so long, the school was built before the parish church, she said.



“It’s a vibrant parish, a younger parish, lots of children,” Hammel said.



She was the school’s third principal in its first four years and served there for the next 11 years.



“I was able to really build a school,” Hammel said. “I appreciated the opportunity to frame the traditions that would be life-lasting for the school” and were focused on the Catholic faith.



St. Maria Goretti School, then and now, is a tithing school and charges no tuition. “It was a different model,” Hammel said, and the parishioners and school families responded.



To allow all parish families the opportunity to receive a Catholic education, regardless of income, families are asked to attend Mass regularly at the parish, regularly tithe, complete at least 30 hours of service per family within the parish, and participate in the diocesan capital campaign to support diocesan programs.



Hammel left St. Maria Goretti to become the head of the lower school at St. Gabriel Catholic School, an independent pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school in Austin, Texas.



“Again, another great experience,” Hammel said of her two years at St. Gabriel. As an independent school, it gave her experience with another governing model for a school, she said.



“We were doing a lot of innovative things with technology,” she said. The school arranged its schedule so teachers could do thematic instruction, covering the same topic across different subject areas, Hammel explained.



Five years ago, Hammel moved to the Archdiocese of Atlanta where she became associate superintendent of schools.



Among her responsibilities has been developing the curriculum for the archdiocesan schools and representing the archdiocese in the absence of the superintendent, Hammel said. Through those responsibilities, she was able to forge “great relationships with the principals” of the archdiocese’s 18 schools and six independent schools.



For the last year, she has been chairing the advancement team for the archdiocesan schools. “We’ve really grown in that area,” Hammel said.



“We did some training together and started developing some common language,” as well as promoting best practices to help schools with their marketing and development efforts, she said.



The committee’s focus has been helping schools see the need to take a longer view in their marketing and fund-raising.



“We’re getting people to understand that we’re building for our future,” Hammel said. “Somebody came before us and did the same for us. We need to ensure it’s there for tomorrow.”



“Many of the schools across the country are facing the marketing and enrollment issue,” Hammel said, and that will be one of her priorities as the new superintendent.



Other priorities will be continuing to develop the curriculum in diocesan schools and working with principals to get their input on what the priorities should be, Hammel said.



“The opportunity to work with a stellar group of principals and study the direction to take them forward is very appealing,” she said.



She also was attracted to the position in Nashville by the opportunity to work with the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, who operated several of the schools in the diocese, Hammel said.



“I know several of them, and I am enamored by their service to Catholic schools and to the formation of teachers,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with them frequently.”



The schools in the diocese also helped draw Hammel’s interest in the position, she said. Having met Williams in the past in professional settings, Hammel said, “I recall her speaking of them fondly and I have held them in high regard ever since.”



“Each one is its own unique community,” Hammel said. “That’s what you need to foster and preserve.”



Besides the input of Bishop Spalding and Diocesan Director of Human Resources Bill Stejskal, Cooper expressed gratitude for the contributions in the search of an advisory panel, whose members included: Sara Hayes, former academic dean at Father Ryan High School; Betty Lou Burnett, a board member of the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools; Chuck Sabo, head of school at St. Bernard Academy in Nashville; C.J. Martin, principal of St. Joseph School in Madison; Mike Deely, headmaster of Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville; David Glascoe, chair of the Father Ryan Board of Trust; Steve Hayes of Human Capital Group; and Dr. Tim White of Executive Selection.



The committee “provided exceptional guidance, innovative ideas and insightful candidate feedback to both Bill Stejskal and myself for which we are truly grateful.”