Diocese found in full compliance of Charter for Protection of Children

by From staff reports

The Diocese of Nashville has once again been found to be in full compliance of the requirements of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.



Bishop David Choby has received a letter from StoneBridge Business Partners of Rochester, New York, acknowledging the diocese has met all the requirements of an audit of its documents for the year 2016. “We have reviewed this information and will be forwarding the documents to the Secretariat of Youth and Child Protection for use in the 2016 Audit Report,” said the letter.



In June 2002, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops adopted the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which outlined a comprehensive set of procedures for addressing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy, including guidelines for:



• Creating a safe environment for children and young people.



• Healing and reconciliation of victims and survivors.



• Making a prompt and effective response to allegations.



• Cooperating with civil authorities.



• Disciplining offenders.



The Diocese of Nashville has been in full compliance with the requirements of the Charter since its adoption.



The diocese has a Safe Environment program in place that includes training for recognizing signs of abuse, contacts for reporting allegations to civil authorities and diocesan officials, a Diocesan Safe Environment Committee and Safe Environment coordinators in each parish.



The diocese encourages anyone who knows of or suspects that abuse has taken place to make the proper reports to civil authorities and to diocesan officials if the potential abuser is an employee or volunteer of the diocese or one of its institutions.



For more information on the program, click on the Safe Environment link on the diocesan website, www.dioceseofnashville.com.



An audit of the diocese’s compliance with the Charter is conducted each year. Every third year, the audit includes an on-site visit, which is expected in 2017.



StoneBridge Business Partners is the firm chosen by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to conduct the annual audits.



