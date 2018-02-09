Diocese joyfully welcomes new bishop to Nashville

by Theresa Laurence and Andy Telli

Bishop J. Mark Spalding is surrounded by well-wishers during a reception following his ordination and installation Mass as the 12th Bishop of Nashville at the Catholic Pastoral Center on Friday, Feb. 2. Over 3,000 people attended the Mass and receptions and were excited to welcome Bishop Spalding to his new role and his new city. Photo by Rick Musacchio

When Bishop J. Mark Spalding was installed as the 12th Bishop of Nashville on Friday, Feb. 2, he received applause and a warm welcome from the people of the Diocese of Nashville, excited about their new shepherd and the future of the Catholic Church in Middle Tennessee.



“I’m so excited and hopeful and appreciative of this man being here,” said Father Michael Johnston, who served as Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville from shortly after Bishop David Choby’s death in June until Bishop Spalding’s installation.



“His vision is wonderful and rooted in the Gospel-mission, mercy, and margins – he’s right on target with that,” Father Johnston said.



Sister Suzanne Stalm, RSM, also said Bishop Splading’s vision sounded “right on target,” adding that he “sounds like a Mercy,” her order of Sisters who work in the ministries of education, health care, and social justice in the United States and throughout the world.



“He came from Mercy territory,” Sister Suzanne said, noting that the Mercy Sisters operate two high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville, Bishop Spalding’s home diocese.



Members of the Catholic schools community in the Diocese of Nashville felt energized by Bishop Spalding’s reputation as a strong supporter of Catholic education.



“We’re encouraged by his commitment to Catholic education, the evangelization of families and little ones. We look for his support as we spread the word that Catholic schools are the most dynamic option for people today,” said Sister Catherine Marie, O.P., principal of St. Rose of Lima School in Murfreesboro.



Along with other members of the St. Rose parish and school community, Sister Catherine Marie watched as the St. Rose eighth grade band performed in a reception tent after the ordination. “I deeply appreciated his words about having the love of Jesus in your heart,” she said of Bishop Spalding’s remarks at the end of the Mass. “I think his enthusiasm will inspire us.”



“Catholic education in the elementary and high school levels is vitally important to the future of our Church. Not only the academic education, but the moral education provided children is a wonderful example to help them to continue their faith in the future,” said David Bohan, a member of Father Ryan High School board of trustees.



“This is a wonderful day for the diocese,” Bohan said, predicting that as Bishop Spalding settles into his new role, “the people of the diocese are going to step up and work with him. … He’s been embraced warmly.



Mike and Sarah Zimmerman, parishioners at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, and parents of three young children, have developed the “Little Catholic Clubhouse” series of children’s books. They were also encouraged by Bishop Spalding’s commitment to young people and families. After a children’s choir of Catholic school students performed at the ordination Mass, “his love, especially for the children after they sang, really shone through,” Mike Zimmerman said.



Zimmerman, a theology teacher at Pope John Paul II High School, said he was hoping, under Bishop Spalding, for “a reinvigoration of children and youth ministry, to make it more alive for them.”



Deacon Mike Hume of Immaculate Conception Parish in Pulaski, one of the smallest parishes in the Diocese of Nashville, first met Bishop Spalding at Deacon Henry Harrington’s funeral at St. Vincent de Paul in December. He left a positive impression, especially his kindness and enthusiasm for his new position.



Deacon Hume was happy to learn that Bishop Spalding hails from a rural background, and is hopeful that he will soon pay a visit to Pulaski. “We’re a very small parish. We’re sort of forgotten most of the time,” Deacon Hume said.



“Everybody who goes to that church would probably be there” if Bishop Spalding visited, he said. “It would be a moral boost for the parish. They would definitely enjoy that.”



Members of the Syro-Malabar Indian Catholic community who attended the ordination Mass were excited to attend their first episcopal ordination. “It was heavenly,” said Sam Anto, a member of Holy Family Church in Brentwood and the St. Teresa of Kolkata Mission that meets at Assumption Church in Nashville. He and other members of the mission are hopeful that Bishop Spalding will continue to encourage their community to grow, as Bishop David Choby did.



“We would like to have own church, and we will need the bishop’s support,” said John Kennedy, also a member of the Syro-Malabar community, one of the largest Eastern Rite churches in communion with the Roman Catholic Church.



Father David Ramirez, director of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Nashville, based at Sagrado Corazón, noted that the Hispanic Catholic community in Middle Tennessee continues to grow. Witnessing the ordination and installation of Bishop Spalding in the church where he celebrates Mass every week “was very good,” he said with a smile.



Father Ramirez looks forward to an upcoming meeting with Bishop Spalding, where he plans to present an overview of his ministry. “We have noticed more people coming in and we would like 1-2 more priests,” he said. He would also like to invite Bishop Spalding to celebrate Mass at Sagrado Corazón especially for the Hispanic Catholic community, since many of them were unable to get tickets to the ordination. “The people are really wanting to know him,” Father Ramirez said. “They are always asking me about him.”



Members of the Knights of Columbus, who, along with the Knights of Peter Claver, had a prominent role as the honor guard during the processions in and out of the ordination Mass, are looking forward to working with Bishop Spalding.



“There’s a new dimension with this bishop. His ability to interact with the Knights and their families and all the people of the diocese,” said Steve Comm, a parishioner at St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory and past State Deputy of the Knights. “Bishop Choby was the dearest man I ever met. That won’t change. But through no fault of his own, he wasn’t able to get out and much as he wanted,” Comm said. Bishop Spalding’s “visibility is going to mean a whole lot,” he added.



“He’s got the fire,” said Tracey Staller, from East Tennessee, the current Knights’ State Deputy. “It’s going to be wonderful working with him. Letting Jesus grow in your heart every day, that’s what the Knights are all about. It’s such a wonderful message.”



Luis Bustillos of St. Stephen appreciated Bishop Spalding’s words of inclusion at the installation Mass. “The altar unites us as one whole flock,” Bustillos said.



With a new bishop taking the reins of the diocese, Bustillos hopes for “better communication between parishioners and the community so they’re all on the same page. We want to be united as Christians.”



Margaret Sizemore of St. Matthew Parish in Franklin appreciated Bishop Spalding turning the attention from himself back to Jesus. “That inspires our joy and makes you excited,” she said. “Staying focused on Christ and the Gospel … what more can you ask for?”



Mike Fay, a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, summed up the joy of the ordination and the excitement the Diocese of Nashville feels for Bishop Spalding.



“It was fantastic, incredible, inspirational. It was a close moment with Christ,” he said of attending the ordination and installation Mass. With Bishop Spalding as the new shepherd of the Church in Middle Tennessee, “I think we’re going to be saying a lot of ‘Amens.’”