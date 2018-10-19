Diocese merges efforts to form new Office of Faith Formation

Bishop J. Mark Spalding has announced a new Office of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Nashville.
The new office will bring together the Office of Adult Formation and the Office of Catechetical Formation, and will be directed by Joan Watson, who formerly led adult formation efforts. Sheri Isham of the Office of Catechetical Formation will be associate director of the new office.
“This is all about how we can serve the parishes,” said Watson. “We want to help the parishes flourish.”
As Watson and Isham begin working more closely together under the new structure, “I think we’ll take a step back and ask, ‘what do we provide to parishes, and what do people want that might be different?’” Watson said.
They will continue the work that they already do. For Watson, that includes designing and disseminating Bible study programs, planning lectures, producing Three Minute Theology videos, and organizing pilgrimages to international holy places.
Isham will continue working closely with directors of religious education in the parishes, providing support for English and Spanish-speaking catechists, as well as parish RCIA leaders. She is also an organizer and point person for the Totus Tuus vacation bible school program. She will have a major role to play when the diocese rolls out its new catechist certification program next year.
“We’re going toward looking at faith formation as a lifelong formation,” said Watson, whose office will also work closely with Bill Staley, director of youth and young adult ministry, which primarily serves teens and young adults with prayer and social opportunities. “There’s a lot of overlap in the work we do,” Watson said.
“It’s a great blessing that we all work really well together,” she said.
The idea for restructuring into the Office of Faith Formation fits well with the goals set forth in the national Convocation of Catholic Leaders held in the summer of 2017, Watson said. The convocation made it clear that “the Church wants us to find new ways to reach people, to collaborate and not work in silos,” separate from one another, Watson said. “We’re all in this together.”
As the new Office of Faith Formation moves forward, the diocese will hire an administrative assistant to support the work of Isham and Watson, freeing them up to better serve the parishes.
As the director of the new Office of Faith Formation, Watson will have an expanded role to work on some bigger picture, strategic planning of how to provide the best faith formation to people of all ages across the diocese. “We’re most excited about finding new ways of serving people in the pews,” she said.
Upcoming events
This Fall, Watson is offering a number of adult faith formation opportunities. As part of the Highway 70 Speaker Series, Father Kevin McGoldrick, the chaplain at St. Cecilia Academy, will speak on Divine Mercy on Thursday, Oct. 25, at St. Christopher Church in Dickson.
Other talks will be held at St. Patrick Church in McEwen on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13 at the Bethany Retreat House in Dickson. All the talks begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Catholic Imagination Book Club meets every other month to discuss different pieces of literature.
The first meeting on Oct. 18 featured Merideth Ochs, an English teacher at St. Cecilia Academy, talking about the short story “The Hint of an Explanation” by Graham Greene.
Other meetings will be: Wednesday, Dec. 5, “Leaf by Niggle,” a short story by J. R. R. Tolkien; Thursday, Feb. 21, “Isabella’s Libretto” by Kimberly Cross Teter; and Monday, April 22, “Brideshead Revisited” by Evelyn Waugh.
The theme for this year’s Fall Speaker Series is “Papal Documents: Why Should I Care?” The series will examine four documents that are having significant anniversaries this year.
The speakers will talk about “what do these documents say to the culture and to us,” Watson said.
The first talk, “The Good News of Humanae Vitae: The Cure for a Culture With a Broken Heart,” will be by Jenny Uebbing of Denver, who blogs about motherhood and trying to be a faithful Catholic. It is scheduled for Oct. 22.
This year is the 50th anniversary of “Humanae Vitae,” the encyclical by Pope Paul VI.
Other talks will include:
• Oct. 29, Brian Thomas will discuss St. John Paul II’s “Fides et Ratio: The False Divorce of Faith and Reason,” which was published 20 years ago.
• Nov. 5, Joan Watson will discuss Pope Pius XII’s “Mystici Corporis Christi: Paving the Way for Vatican II,” which was published 75 years ago.
• Nov 12, Father John Hammond will discuss St. John Paul II’s “Dies Domini: Why Sunday is the Most Important Day of the Week,” which was published 20 years ago.
The talks are held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, 37214.
For more information about any of the programs, email Watson at
Joan.watson@dioceseofnashville.com
.