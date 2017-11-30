Diocese of Nashville financially sound

by William J. Whalen, CFO, Diocese of Nashville

See full report at this link.



The Diocesan Finance Board, Budget Committee, Father Michael Johnston, and I are pleased to report that fiscal year 2017 ended with an increase in net assets of $517,847. Fiscal Year 2017 (July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017) provided strong stock market returns which benefited our designated and restricted funds. “The financial condition of the Diocese of Nashville is sound,” said Ed Stack, Chair of the Diocesan Finance Board. “Our lay and priest pensions are well funded and the core operations are funded through the assessment. Yet, unmet needs still exist, which must be funded.”



Our unrestricted savings, available for ministry, continues to decline as we operate our ministries with a shortfall in funding. Father Johnston, Diocesan Administrator, mentioned, “While the diocese is financially strong, in order to continue our current level of support to our ministires, we are still in need of increased donations. For example, in 2017, $450,000 more was spent on ministry than was received, which then was funded from unrestricted savings.” The ministries supported by the diocese are funded in large part by the donations received through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries (BAAM). For fiscal year 2017 the diocese spent $2,172,044 in support of a variety of necessary ministries and received $1,713,292 in BAAM donations: a shortfall of $458,751. Father Johnston continued, “With so many of those less fortunate needing our help, our immediate goal is to get back to the giving level in 2007 when $2.3 million was donated.”



Our diocese is blessed with Catholics who support their church and devoted priests and religious who lead us in our faith. Bishop Choby placed great importance on the seminarian program and on establishing a new home for the diocese — the Catholic Pastoral Center. Bishop-elect Mark Spalding will build on this legacy. One gift we can give to our new bishop is a growing community of supporters to the annual appeal. In 2007, over 7,600 people contributed to the appeal. For 2017, participation has fallen to 5,000 donors, although it is trending upward again. Participation by more people will benefit those in need and avoid reducing support to our ministries.



“In being good stewards of your donated funds, the Diocesan Budget Committee and Finance Board are examining expenditures, along with revenues,” said Bill Krueger, chair of the Diocesan Budget Committee. The Budget Committee is working with the diocesan CFO to examine areas where cost reductions can occur without adversely affecting ministry, while determining revenue growth needs by ministry. “There are several key areas of opportunity for revenue growth such as youth ministry and religious education,” observed Bill Krueger.



Responsible stewardship is essential to serving the church and its faith community. The audit report for FY2017 is an unmodified opinion or sometimes referred to as a “clean opinion.” This means the diocese accounting records are materially accurate and reliable. The full audit report for the Diocese of Nashville, consolidated with the Tennessee Register, is posted on the diocesan website at www.dioceseofnashville.com.



The assets of the diocese increased by $1.4 million principally from investment gains. Liabilities increased $1.2 million for health care and general payables. Net assets increased by $517,000 from an overall gain in restricted and designated assets. The primary difference between FY2016 operations and FY2017 are (a) improved investment returns in 2017 and (b) a lower bad debt write-off in 2017 compared to 2016. Overall, revenues were up $1,622,981 principally from investment returns and expenses were down $481,482 primarily from lower uncollectible accounts. This provided an improvement from a loss of $1,586,616 in FY2016 to a gain of $517,847 in FY2017.



The audited financial report reflects the diocese is financially sound. We are blessed by and thankful for your generosity of time, talent, and treasure. The audit report was prepared by Puryear, Hamilton, Hausman and Wood.



