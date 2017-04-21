Diocese of Nashville fiscal year 2016 report

The full audit report on the financial records for the Diocese of Nashville and Tennessee Register are posted on the diocesan website. The report provides an unqualified opinion indicating the diocesan financial records are materially accurate and reliable. Bishop David Choby is pleased to assure you the resources you have devoted to the works of the Catholic Church of Middle Tennessee – through time, talent and treasure – are being used efficiently and responsibly to continue the mission of Our Lord Jesus Christ.Fiscal year 2016 revenues were similar to 2015 at $13.77 million. Expenses increased by $1.35 million due to one-time expenses, losses on our residual trusts, assistance to schools, and increased ministry. This resulted in a net loss of $1.59 million. At right, in a summary of the Balance Sheet and Income Statement. Much of the loss was for non-cash expenses.The new Catholic Pastoral Center (CPC) has provided opportunities for all of our ministries to expand and enhance their services to our Catholic community. The facility is used for Sunday Mass for the Sagrado Corazon and Egyptian Coptic Catholic communities, Engaged Couples retreats, Confirmations, lectures and presentations, and youth activities. Opportunities for spiritual growth are expanding through both youth and adult programs. Father Ryan and Pope John Paul II high schools have held student retreats at the CPC.Our ministry programs are funded through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries. Bishop Choby encourages everyone to support these Christian works of mercy. Your donations will enable us to expand services to the poor, homeless, seniors, youth, college campuses, and churches, and continue our support of Catholic Charities. We can continue our current level of support for these services with a 10 percent increase in participation; please consider making a donation. Your participation is more important than the dollar amount of your gift made as an act of charity.Catholics have led the way with several well-known ministries in Nashville. Safe Haven started as St. Patrick’s Church Shelter for Women. Room in the Inn was started by a Catholic priest. Catholics urged the bishop more than 40 years ago to sponsor several housing programs. Did you know the diocese is the second largest non-profit provider of affordable housing in Metro Nashville, sponsoring more than 300 apartments? Your donation to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal helps Bishop Choby help those in need of food, clothing and shelter.Catholic education is also a priority. This year many good people, who invite you to join them, have launched the inaugural event “Celebrating Catholic Education” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Holy Family Parish Hall in Brentwood. Please attend or make a donation.The proceeds will benefit the 16 diocesan schools through the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools (EACS). The event will provide funds to both grow the endowment to meet future needs and provide needed tuition assistance now. The EACS Trust was created in 1994 and we are grateful to those who started it. Since that time, EACS has awarded more than $2 million to our schools, and the EACS Trust funds have grown to more than $3 million. Details for the event are on the diocesan website at www.dioceseofnashville.com.You can also support the continued presence of Catholic education by leaving a gift to EACS or the Catholic Community Foundation through your will. Sample wills and codicils can be found on the diocesan or foundation website. These bequests and gifts act to preserve our faith for future generations. Consult a financial or legal advisor for guidance.Today, the diocese is financially sound. Our pensions are fully funded. Our future is bright. God has blessed us with vocations and ordinations. We are blessed and thankful for your generosity with your time, talent and treasure in living out our Catholic faith.Yet, we are experiencing an increasing need for support to parishes, schools and people. Your generosity allows us to respond to that need. Please consider a gift if you have not given recently, or increasing your gift by 10 percent, whether to your parish, a ministry, a school, or to Bishop Choby’s appeal.Your Christian acts of charity and mercy have made all of our ministries possible. Thank you.As mentioned, our audit by Puryear, Hamilton, Hausman and Wood is available in full on the website.Very truly yours, William J. Whalen, CFO.