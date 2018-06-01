Diocese of Nashville seminarians receive degrees



Diocese of Nashville seminarians, pictured at top, recently received their bachelor’s degrees from the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. They are, from left, Malachi Walker, Chukwunonso Ohanaka, and Sam Browne. In bottom photo, Deacon Rick Childress is congratulated by Bishop Frederick Campbell of Columbus. He received his masters degree in divinity and Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology

Six seminarians from the Diocese of Nashville recently received degrees during commencement exercises at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, and Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.



The Josephinum celebrated its 119th Commencement Exercies on Saturday, May 12. Nashville seminarians receiving degrees included: Samuel Browne, Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and Philosophy; Chukwunonso Ohanaka, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, cum laude; Malachi Walker, Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and Philosophy, magna cum laude; and Deacon Richard Childress, Master of Divinity; Master of Arts, summa cum laude; Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology, magna cum laude.



Notre Dame Seminary Graduate School of Theology celebrated its 69th Commencement Exercises on May 10. The degrees were conferred by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond of New Orleans, the chancellor of Notre Dame Seminary, and he Very Rev. James A. Wehner, rector and president.



Nashville seminarians who received degrees includes: Deacon Anh Tuan Chau Phan, Master of Arts in Theological Studies; and Patrick Louis Held Jr., Bachelor of Philosophy (philosophy for theological studies).