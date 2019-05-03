DIOCESE OFFERS ACE WELCOME GRANTS AT THREE SCHOOLS

The Diocese of Nashville’s Schools Office is launching a new program that it hopes will encourage more families to give Catholic education a try.
The Schools Office is accepting applications for 30 ACE Welcome Grants for eligible students starting in the 2019-20 school year. The two-year grants will cover 50 percent of tuition for students and families new to Catholic schools for their first year of school and 25 percent for their second year.
“We want parents who feel Catholic education is out of their reach to know we can work with them,” Diocesan Schools Superintendent Rebecca Hammel said. “The goal is to ease the sacrifice some families make to send their children to Catholic schools.”
The scholarship is available for students applying to St. Pius X Classical Academy in North Nashville, St. Edward School on Thompson Lane, or St. John Vianney School in Gallatin.
Students enrolling this fall in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade are welcome to apply. Applications are available online at dioceseofnashville.com/ace-welcome-grant.
“We are starting with 30 students this year and are looking to expand it in the coming years,” Hammel said.
The grants are funded by the Advancement for Catholic Education Fund that raises money for Catholic education within the Diocese of Nashville, primarily for tuition assistance.
“Thanks to the generous support of ACE by the community, these scholarships are now a reality, and we are grateful to our donors and to ACE for recognizing and supporting this initiative,” Hammel said.
Similar transfer grant programs have been successful in other dioceses, Hammel said.
“The Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, and the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Georgia, implemented their own successful transfer grant programs, and all three found that most new transfer families stayed at the individual schools after the grants expired,” Hammel wrote in a letter to parents at the three participating schools explaining the new program.
“These successes show that when schools increase enrollment, tuition revenues rise and the total costs to operate schools are positively impacted,” she added. “The benefit to ALL families in these schools is that increased enrollment helps keep tuition lower for everyone.”
The program is open to all families on a first-come, first-serve basis, Hammel said. It is not based on financial need, although other tuition assistance based on financial need might be available to families that qualify, she added.
Eligible applicants cannot already attend a Catholic school and must apply to and be accepted by one of the participating schools. To learn more about the ACE Welcome Grants or to apply, visit
www.dioceseofnashville.com/ace-welcome-grant or call
615-383-6393.