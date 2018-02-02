Diocese ready to re-energize ministries with new bishop

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding was interviewed by Ben Hall for an episode of “Issues of Faith” at the NewsChannel5 studio on Tuesday, January 23. Taylor Pray, the producer and director of the show, makes adjustments on the set. The show will air on the station’s cable channel during the month of February. Photo by Rick Musacchio

As the Diocese of Nashville welcomed Bishop J. Mark Spalding to his new role on Friday, Feb. 2, diocesan leaders had been busy planning and are ready to move their ministries forward under fresh leadership.



Father Michael Johnston, Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville, noted the “tremendous potential for the diocese,” which is filled with dedicated priests, talented laypeople and vibrant ministries, he said. But, he added, there will be some challenges ahead for the new bishop.



As is the case for any new bishop, “presbyteral unity is a key issue,” said Father Johnston, who was elected administrator by the diocese’s College of Consultors shortly after Bishop David Choby’s death in early June 2017.



Bishop Spalding will “have a lot of work to bring about a sense of unity and collaboration,” Father Johnston said. “We need all the priests to feel like they belong, they’re included, they’re respected, and their voices are heard.”



Since Father Johnston has been administrator, the priests of the diocese have had two social gatherings with no agenda, “simply a social gathering where the priests could come together in prayer and then relax and mingle with each other,” he said.



The social gatherings were a positive development towards better presbyteral unity, but “in the long run, you can’t stop there,” Father Johnston said. “That will be the bishop’s task.”



Bishop Spalding has a reputation for offering strong support to his brother priests. As a newly ordained priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville in the early 1990s, he started a priests’ support group which continued for decades, and offered lifelong friendships for the men who participated.



“He projects that joy and happiness,” of a priest who is deeply satisfied in his vocation, Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said of Bishop Spalding. “He likes the fraternity of the priesthood.”



Based on meetings and conversations Father Johnston has had so far with Bishop Spalding, “he’s been so easy to talk with. He’s clear in his thoughts. He’s kind. It’s been wonderful.”



Father Johnston is looking forward to returning to retirement after Feb. 2, when Bishop Spalding is ordained and installed as the Bishop of Nashville at Sagrado Corazon Church at the Catholic Pastoral Center. “I’ll continue doing what I was doing, helping out here and there, doing spiritual direction, and helping with retreats,” he said.



Father Johnston retired from his post as pastor of St. Henry Church in Nashville in the summer of 2015, a post he has served for nearly 25 years.



When he was elected administrator, “my whole intent on the front end was not to coast but try to do whatever I could to help our new bishop,” Father Johnston said. To aid the diocese in preparing for a new bishop, he tapped business executive and Christ the King parishioner Brian Cooper to help him implement some needed changes in the Catholic Pastoral Center facilities and among staff.



Enhancements to the physical grounds of the sprawling Pastoral Center, including all new carpet on the first floor, restroom repairs and improvements, a more secure, keycard building entry system, and better lighting in the parking lots, have been some of the most noticeable changes around the grounds.



“Safety and security at work is a fundamental need,” said Cooper.



Cooper also assisted Father Johnston with conducting and addressing concerns raised in a staff survey. One result of that was to clarify the organizational structure of the diocesan staff, which has led to “more regular, open communication between departments,” Cooper said. A new monthly employee newsletter and monthly employee “lunch and learn” has also helped with this, he said.



Members of different departments of the diocese and Catholic Charities of Tennessee located in the Pastoral Center have also worked together to create a “Spirit Team,” which helps address issues within the building, including creating an evacuation plan in case of emergency.



“We’ve done a number of small things with a bigger message,” said Cooper, “that we trust our employees … we heard you and acted.”



With some “general housekeeping” done, the new bishop will be free to focus his attention on bigger picture plans for the diocese. “It’s not the role of the diocesan administrator to strategize for the long-term direction of the diocese, that’s the bishop’s job,” Cooper said.



What has been done over the last few months to prepare for Bishop Spalding’s arrival “is a credit to Father Mike’s leadership,” said Cooper.



Catholic Charities



Just ahead of Bishop’s Spalding’s ordination and installation, Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Nashville, has kicked off a new strategic planning effort, and “we look forward to Bishop Spalding’s vision and input” as they move forward with it, said Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities.



For the next six months, Catholic Charities staff and board members will be working on the strategic plan, ensuring that “we are staying true to our mission and providing crucial services to the community as Christ’s hands,” said Russo, who this month marks her first anniversary in the position of executive director.



“We definitely have our challenges,” she said. “The refugee issue is not going away, and 2018 is not looking much better than 2017,” she said.



Last year President Donald Trump drastically reduced the number of refugees who are allowed to resettle in the U.S., setting the limit at 45,000 annually, down from the previously allowed 85,000, which still is only a tiny fraction of refugees seeking resettlement worldwide. Last February, Catholic Charities of Tennessee’s Refugee Resettlement office had to lay off 13 employees, nearly 30 percent of the department workforce.



“We’re still quite busy with case management and employment services, as well as elder and youth programs, but the emphasis is not on re-settling new people as it was before 2017,” said Russo. “We’re committed to welcoming the stranger and providing services in any capacity we can.”



Catholic Charities will continue stepping up its workforce development programs as well as school, individual and family counseling services. Catholic Charities has several programs that focus on preparing refugees and the unemployed for work in the hospitality industry, including a hotel simulation lab, located at the McGruder Family Resource Center, and a dishwasher training program.



With the refurbishment of the large commercial kitchen at the Catholic Pastoral Center, Catholic Charities is looking at starting ethnic cooking classes and a commercial food service training program for those in need of job training and interested in the culinary arts. “We’re really looking forward to this,” Russo said.



As Catholic Charities looks ahead, the agency will also be exploring how to build better partnerships with the parishes and schools of the diocese. “How can we be a resource for them and grow together?” said Russo.



Catholic Charities also wants to look at ways to better serve people in need in counties outside Davidson, she added, since their service area comprises 38 counties, but so many services are currently centered in Nashville.



As Catholic Charities moves ahead with its strategic plan and new initiatives, “it’s critical to have your bishop’s guidance,” said Russo.



Schools



As Bishop Spalding takes the reins of the diocese, the Catholic Schools Office will be looking to raise the profiles of all Catholic schools across Middle Tennessee, hoping to tap into the rapid population growth in the area.



“We want to do a marketing plan for all the schools as a whole,” said Therese Williams, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville. “Some of the larger schools are able to do it on their own, but they all deserve it.”



Around 5,700 students attend the 16 elementary schools and three high schools in the diocese. While some schools have increased enrollment in the last few years, across the board, enrollment has dipped, in line with what many other Catholic dioceses have experienced nationally.



“If a family leaves one of our schools we try to do an exit interview so if there’s an issue we can resolve it,” said Williams.



“Enrollment and affordability are always key issues facing Catholic schools in the diocese,” said Father Johnston, who as pastor of St. Henry Church, oversaw the diocese’s largest elementary school.



In recent visits to schools and conversations with teachers and principals, “I’ve been impressed with their dedication and desire to keep the schools Catholic,” Father Johnston said. There’s a real interest people have in preserving the faith and passing it on.”



The schools office is working to develop a stronger tuition assistance fund to help some of the neediest families. New efforts from the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools Inc. will help meet the demand. At their first gala last spring, EACS raised more than $70,000; the second annual event will be held in the fall of 2018. “It’s a good beginning and we hope to grow that every year,” said Williams.



Coming up to Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3, Williams will be busy getting around to some schools to participate in special planned activities. The next week, Bishop Spalding will celebrate the traditional All Schools Mass, one of the first big activities on his calendar after his Feb. 2 ordination and installation.



Williams visits every school in the diocese each semester, and has asked Bishop Spalding to join her for those visits in the spring. “He seems enthusiastic about going,” she said. “I know Catholic education is important to him.”