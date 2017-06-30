Diocese receives 15 awards in Catholic Press contest

by From staff reports

Tennessee Register Staff Writer Theresa Laurence won a first place award for her story on Deacon John Krenson and Operation Stand Down, a local veterans’ service center.

The Tennessee Register and its staff once again was recognized among the best in the Catholic press in the United States and Canada, winning 14 awards in the 2017 Catholic Press Association Awards contest.



“I’m honored and incredibly proud of the showing by our staff in the Catholic Press Association Awards,” said Rick Musacchio, editor of the Tennessee Register and director of communications for the Diocese of Nashville. “Our entire staff works very hard to give the people of the diocese a newspaper that they can be proud of, one that keeps them informed about Catholic life not only in our diocese but around the world.



“To see all that hard work and professionalism recognized by our peers in the Catholic press is extremely satisfying,” Musacchio said. “At the same time, it inspires and motivates us to continue to produce excellent journalism and an excellent newspaper for the diocese.”



The awards were announced at the Catholic Media Conference held June 20-24 in Quebec City, Canada.



Register Staff Writer Theresa Laurence received eight awards including two first place awards, and she swept all three places in the feature writing category.



Additionally, Joan Watson, Bill Staley and Angie Bosio of the Diocese of Nashville earned an honorable mention for the Father John Catoir Social Media-Evangelization Award for their video series Three Minute Theology.



This was the first year that the Catoir Award was presented and was judged by Father Catoir, the former director of The Christophers and founder of St. Jude Media Ministries, both of which produce radio programs, videos, newspaper articles, books and social media with a Christian message.



Although the intention was to present the award to only one recipient, Father Catoir was so impressed with the entries, he added an honorable mention.



In the Three Minute Theology series videos, Watson, the director of adult faith formation for the Diocese of Nashville, explains a different aspect of Catholic theology in about three minutes. Staley and Bosio help produce the series. To view the videos, visit www.facebook.com/3MTNashville.



In the press awards, which honored stories written in 2016, Laurence had several wins. She won first place in the category of Best Editorial on a Local Issue for Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper with a Circulation of 25,000 or less, for her editorial, “Affordable housing an important part of great – and just – city.”



The judges said: “The challenging Nashville housing situation is common throughout the United States and deserves attention. The editorial ‘unpacks’ the effects of the proposed policy and the quotes from Catholic Charities staff present the argument well.”



Her second first place award was in the category of Best Feature Writing for Diocesan Newspapers with Circulation of 25,000 or less, for her story “Ministering to veterans ‘about reconciliation and healing,’” about Operation Stand Down, which provides assistance to military veterans in Nashville.



According to the judges: “The agony of war often can be a prelude to the agony of those who warred as they struggle with physical, emotional and financial consequences. This stress is carefully and skillfully captured in this piece that combines the overall sense of commitment and concern of those working with these vets with the very personal issues facing those seeking help.”



Laurence also took second and third place in the same category. She won second place for the story “For expectant parents, miscarriage can be ‘loss of a dream.’” The judges said, “The devastation of miscarriage from initial shock to how to honor this unborn child is carefully crafted into a highly readable story that also points out the role of the Church, which often is too vague for some. Outstanding piece of writing.”



Laurence received third place for her story, “Open adoption gives birth mother a place in children’s lives.” According to the judges, “This well written article explores open adoption from all sides, including the sometimes conflicted feelings of the mother who handed over her two children to become part of another family. An honest look at the process, even to observing the actions of the two children toward their birth mom when everyone gets together. Compassionately and skillfully woven family portrait.”



The other awards received by the Register and its staff included:



• Second place in Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event for a Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper with Circulation of 25,000 or Less, for “New conservative effort pushes back against death penalty” by Theresa Laurence. The judges said, “Good topic, well explored. Good job discussing how being conservative is not always about law and order pure and simple. There are other matters to consider.”



• Second place in Best News Writing on a National or International Event for a Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper with Circulation of 25,000 or Less, for “Refugee and immigrant advocates seek to calm post-election fears” by Theresa Laurence. The judges said, “Good, strong discussion of an important issue. Included proper context and voices. Well timed.”



• Third place in Best In-depth News/Special Reporting for a Diocesan Newspaper for a package of stories about teen suicide by Theresa Laurence and Managing Editor Andy Telli. The judges said, “Good job addressing such a painful issue. The family interviews were compelling and well presented and the efforts by the Church as well. Thoughtfully written and presented.”



• Third place for Best Editorial on a Local Issue for a Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper with a Circulation of 25,000 or less, for “Legislature should see refugees with eyes of mercy” by Andy Telli. The judges said, “The author makes a clear persuasive argument calling for compassion and welcoming of refugees in state law, policy and practice. A bit of theology thrown into the mix of what is controversial for some but a clear moral mandate for others is a good strategy.”



• Honorable mention for Writer of the Year, Theresa Laurence.



• Honorable mention for Photographer of the Year, Rick Musacchio.



• Honorable mention for Graphic Artist/Designer of the Year, Debbie Lane.



• Honorable mention for Best News Writing on a National or International Event for a Diocesan Newspaper for “Shots in Dallas felt in Nashville,” by Andy Telli. The article included reaction from Nashville Catholics to the shooting deaths of several police officers in Dallas.



• Honorable mention for Best Sports Journalism: Sports Feature for “Cockerham was coach and advocate for women’s sports,” by Andy Telli. The article was about the career of Jinx Cockerham, former volleyball and women’s basketball coach at Father Ryan High School.



• Honorable mention for Best Newspaper of the Year for Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper with Circulation of 25,000 or less, the Tennessee Register and its staff: Rick Musacchio, Andy Telli, Theresa Laurence and Debbie Lane.