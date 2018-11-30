Diocese reorganizes development office, announces new hires

by Staff reports

Bishop J. Mark Spalding has announced a reorganization of the Diocese of Nashville’s development, stewardship and planned giving functions, along with an expanded team of professionals.



The new Office of Development and Charitable Giving will provide comprehensive strategy and leadership for all diocese-related gifting and stewardship programs. This office will now be responsible for long-range estate planning, operations of the Catholic Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and the primary interface to the foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Education (ACE).



The office will also oversee the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries campaign, support major stewardship events and activities such as Priesthood Sunday and seminarian education fundraisers, and foster a vision of mission and growth.



The office will be “one that generates more resources for all by advancing a theology of abundance – the passion and fulfillment of sharing God’s gifts with others,” according to Brian Cooper, chief administrative officer and vice chancellor for the Diocese of Nashville.



Ashley Linville

Ashley Linville will be joining the diocese as director of development to lead this new office. “Ashley brings a track record of stewardship success, strategic thinking and dynamic leadership,” said Cooper.



Before accepting the position with the diocese, Linville was director of development at Currey Ingram Academy in Brentwood. As the school’s chief fundraiser, Linville oversaw annual funding campaigns and philanthropic events, scholarship funds, and grant writing. He was also responsible for planning and leading the long-term vision for capital campaigns, planned giving programs, and expanded alumni/friend engagement efforts.



“I’m excited to meet more people and build relationships,” Linville said. “With development, everything is relational. …



“As a development officer, you’re really helping people find ways to share their passion and resources,” he said. “The best thing about development is helping others.”



A native of Tennessee, Linville completed his undergraduate studies, along with a master’s degree in organization management from Cumberland University in Lebanon, and earned his Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.



He previously taught at St. John Vianney School in Gallatin and at Currey Ingram.



Linville and his wife, Beatriz, a teacher at St. Joseph School in Madison, have three young children, Alex, Mark, and Lucia. He will begin working for the diocese on Dec. 3.



Linville is not Catholic, but his wife and children are. Well-versed in the faith and passionate about the Church’s social justice mission, Linville brings a new view to the diocese. “Having an outside, fresh perspective can be good, a way to look at things in a different way,” he said.



“I feel like there’s a lot of good energy from Bishop Spalding, how passionate he is about the mission and moving the diocese forward,” Linville said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to get started.”



Anna Beth Godfrey

Anna Beth Godfrey will be joining the diocese as assistant director of development, to directly support fundraising activities, especially the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries. She will also be involved with special event management, volunteer coordination, and digital and traditional media/marketing activities.



Godfrey is currently the development director for Christ the King School. She previously managed the annual fund and major events, including the President’s Dinner, for Father Ryan High School.



“Anna Beth will bring energy and innovation to our development efforts,” Cooper said.



Godfrey is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with specialization in journalism and public relations. She and her husband, Steven, along with their two young children, Tommy and James, attend Christ the King. She will begin working for the diocese on Dec. 10.



Sandra Jordan, who has been serving as the director of grants and annual giving and the database coordinator, will move to a new position as manager of donor receipts and records. She will be responsible for streamlining and improving in accuracy, and timeliness the diocese’s donor financial information. In her new role, Jordan will join the Finance and Accounting Office. She will transition into her new role on Dec. 3.



“With this experienced team in place, the diocese is further poised for expansion and growth,” said Cooper.



