Diocese schedules panel discussions on abuse issues

Bishop J. Mark Spalding is inviting interested Catholics to attend a series of panel discussions in the coming weeks about the recent clergy sexual abuse crisis that has beseiged the Church in the United States.



The first discussion was held Thursday, Oct. 4, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. The other discussions will be held:



• Sunday, Oct. 14, 3:30-5 p.m., at St. Henry Church in Nashville.



• Sunday, Oct. 21, 3:30-5 p.m., at Holy Family Church in Brentwood.



• Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30-8 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro.



Bishop Spalding is scheduled to attend all the discussions. The panel will include Gino Marchetti, the attorney for the Diocese of Nashville; Joe McLaughlin, an associate clinical professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt University who also has a private practice in Brentwood; and the Safe Environment coordinator at each of the host parishes.



The panelists will discuss the current clergy sex abuse crisis roiling the Church and will be available to answer questions.



Christ the King Church in Nashville has hosted similar panel discussions in the past, including one on Sept. 2, and has scheduled another for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.



Bishop Spalding called for the panel discussions at Our Lady of the Lake, St. Henry, Holy Family and St. Rose to provide accountability and transparency on the part of the diocese in its own efforts to address the crisis and prevent future incidents of abuse.



“As in grief, people respond very differently, and that’s OK,” Bishop Spalding told the Tennessee Register in August. “Some respond with sadness, and that’s OK. Some respond with anger, and that’s OK. Some respond by wanting to run away. We can’t. We have to pray for the courage to confront this issue.”



The latest crisis was sparked in August by the release of a report by a Pennsylvania grand jury that reviewed allegations of clergy sexual abuse from six dioceses in that state. The Pennsylvania allegations go back as far as 70 years and involved 301 priests and more than 1,000 victims. The report also detailed efforts by Church officials to cover up the abuse.



At the same time, allegations that Archbishop Theodore McCarrick had sexually abused minors and engaged in sexual misconduct with seminarians was reported, reviving the clergy sexual abuse scandal that rocked the Church more than 15 years ago.



In 2002, when the clergy abuse scandal erupted in the Archdiocese of Boston and other dioceses around the country, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops adopted the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.



The Charter, which was revised in 2005, 2011 and 2018, was adopted to provide a comprehensive set of procedures for addressing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy, stipulating zero tolerance for anyone credibly accused of even a single incident of abuse of a minor, permanently removing them from ministry. It also established: lay Review Boards to investigate allegations against priests, deacons, lay employees and volunteers of the Church and to recommend policies to prevent further abuse; education programs to detect and prevent abuse; background checks for anyone who works with minors; and guidelines for reconciliation, healing and accountability.



The diocese has been audited several times since the adoption of the Charter and has been found to be in full compliance with the Charter every time.



“We’ve grown better because of the Charter,” Bishop J. Mark Spalding told the Tennessee Register in August after the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report. “So many more people are open to speaking up, open to reporting, and open to holding people accountable. That doesn’t mean we’re perfect.”



“One slip is one slip too many,” he added. “One failure to implement the Charter undercuts the whole thing.”



In the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report and the revelations of credible allegations against Archbishop Theodore McCarrick of abuse of minors and sexual misconduct with seminarians, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a plan to address the new abuse scandal that will be considered at the conference’s November meeting.



The plan calls for a full investigation of the questions surrounding Archbishop McCarrick by a group of laypeople identified for their expertise, a procedure to make it easier to report abuse and misconduct by a bishop, and efforts to develop better procedures to resolve complaints against bishops.



Pope Francis is calling the presidents of every Catholic bishops’ conference in the world to Rome in February to discuss the prevention of the abuse of minors and vulnerable adults.



Tennessee law requires and the diocese for many years has urged anyone who reasonably suspects that abuse is taking place to report it to the civil authorities.





