Diocese takes security assessment of its schools

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

In the wake of the school shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. in February that killed 17 people, the Diocese of Nashville has undertaken a system-wide security assessment of its schools.



“We couldn’t afford not to do it,” said Brian Cooper, executive director of business services for the Diocese of Nashville. The diocese used unrestricted dollars from the Bishop’s Annual Appeal to fund the system-wide assessment by the Vigilance Group based in Brentwood.



“We did it on a unified basis because it made the most sense, cost-wise and with a consistent approach,” Cooper said.



“We can never guarantee safety, but we can try to make our schools as safe as possible,” he said.



All 19 schools in the diocese previously had safety plans in place for emergencies including natural disasters, intruders, and active shooters, but this recent assessment focused primarily on the 16 elementary schools, which had not ever been reviewed, as a whole, by an outside security firm. “It’s always good to have another, well-trained set of eyes to give a new perspective,” Cooper said.



Members of the security firm visited each of the diocese’s elementary schools, reviewed their existing safety procedures and protocols, observed students during the day, and inspected the indoor and outdoor environments. Among the initial reccomendations for safety improvements include adding doorbell cameras to campus outbuildings and better securing perimeter fencing. “These changes can be made quickly and yield results,” Cooper said. Schools will be able to focus on other upgrades, including more staff training, over the summer break.



The security firm also looked at schools’ crisis communications plans, and what type of training staff and students receive to respond to a crisis. “Typically schools do lock down drills, and one recommendation is that they do no-notice drills,” Cooper said, drills that are not announced in advance, to simulate a more realistic crisis environment.



“Our schools are doing things really well,” Cooper said. A school safety committee will meet to share best practices based on the security firm’s reccomendations that can be replicated across the diocese, whether the schools are large or small, located in suburban or rural environments.



“Nothing is more important than protecting children in our schools,” Cooper said.







