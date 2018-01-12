Diversity part of mission of Catholic schools

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

St. Edward School in Nashville is one of the most diverse schools in the Diocese of Nashville, and its diversity is growing, said principal Dr. Marsha Wharton. Madison Comer, left, and Annie Vincent, students in Michelle Puryear’s pre-kindergarten class, read a book together after school. Photos by Andy Telli

When Michael Burgin was a student at St. Edward School in the 1970s and early 1980s, nearly all the students were white and Catholic. But when he and his wife were looking for a school for their two daughters, they found a very different St. Edward, one with a rich diversity of students of different races, ethnicities, cultures, and income levels.



It was one of the reasons the Burgins chose St. Edward for their children. “I wanted my daughters to be surrounded by different cultures and different races,” Burgin said.



The diversity of the students attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Nashville is growing. And that growing diversity fits the mission of Catholic education.



“The whole mission of the Church is universal,” said Sister Anne Catherine, O.P., principal of St. Cecilia Academy, where 24 percent of the students identify themselves as minorities. “Diversity comes to us from God’s hand.”



“The very nature of Catholicism is reflective of all God’s creation,” echoed Mike Deely, headmaster of Pope John II High School. “The school should reflect that outreach to all people.”



At St. Pius X Classical Academy in Nashville, where 60 percent of the students are African-American and 40 percent are non-Catholic, “Our diversity is a quality that perspective families often cite as a feature that drew them to our school community,” said Principal Lori Patton. “It’s part of our school’s culture to reflect upon, acknowledge and celebrate our diversity.”



Parents want their children to attend schools with a diverse student population, “I think young families especially,” said Dr. Marsha Wharton, principal of St. Edward, which is one of the most diverse schools in the diocese with 37.4 percent students of color. “They want their kids to be exposed to the real world.”



The school’s diversity is evident in the fourth grade class of Debbie Mudd. Her students include, from left, Sophie Massaquoi, Marshall Baney and Ellie Quillosa.

“It definitely matters,” Sister Anne Catherine said of having diversity in the student body. “Especially in high school. Kids are trying to figure out who they are and learning about other people and learning the world doesn’t revolve around them.”



Some of the growing increase in diversity follows from the changing demographics of the Nashville area that is becoming more diverse as well.



At JPII, Deely has seen more students whose families are Filipino and Indian as those communities continue to grow in the area. “They like the religious education and they really buy into the academic standards of what we have here.”



And as the Latino population in Middle Tennessee has grown, St. Cecilia has made an effort to reach out to those families, Sister Anne Catherine said, in part because they are becoming an larger part of the Catholic community. “We want to make sure when immigrant families come here they won’t lose their faith,” she said.



“A certain natural thing happens reflecting the neighborhood,” said Burgin. At St. Edward, which is located in a neighborhood with a large Latino population, the school’s percentage of Hispanic students is 13.36 percent.



“But that doesn’t go on autopilot,” Burgin added. “It takes a big effort to stay diverse.”



Diversity encompasses more than race or ethnicity. For schools in the Diocese of Nashville, it includes diversity among the income levels of students and their academic abilities as well.



In thinking about diversity, “we think beyond ethnicity,” Deely said. Instead, he focuses on a socio-economic diversity that will encompass other kinds of diversity, Deely explained. That requires money for tuition assistance available to all students, regardless of race or ethnicity.



The largest impediment to diversity is finances, Deely said. He tries to keep tuition as low as possible to make it affordable to as many people as possible, he said.



“It’s a priority for us … if a family qualifies for financial aid, we make a great effort to help that family to make a JPII experience for their child a possibility,” added Michelle Barber, JPII’s dean of admissions and advancement.



The goal is the same at other schools. “We want every kid who wants to be at Father Ryan to be at Father Ryan,” said Father Gervan Menezes, the chaplain at Father Ryan High School. “We don’t want finances to be an excuse for the kid to not be here.”



An important part of Father Ryan’s annual fundraising campaign is supporting tuition assistance for students who qualify based on economic need, Father Menezes said.



The demand for tuition assistance is not only felt at the high school level, but also at elementary schools. “Tuition assistance is huge,” Wharton said. “We’ve got refugees. We’ve got people here from other countries. They need time to establish themselves.”



The school gives out more than $100,000 a year in tuition assistance, and about 30 percent of the schools’ 307 students receive assistance, Wharton said. “There’s a real need here.”



Another important piece of encouraging diversity is creating a welcoming atmosphere for families.



“It’s building relationships and caring for the kids,” Wharton said.



And those relationships and caring extend not only to the children but to their parents as well. “The school is very supportive of parents,” said Donna Harper, whose grandson Aidan Harper is in the third grade at St. Edward.



“The school is welcoming. We have a kind of love we can not explain,” said Justine Oti-Obilor, a native of Nigeria whose son is in the first grade at St. Edward. “The support from the school is more than I can quantify. You come into the community who looks at you as a human being, a child of God.”



“I think Catholic schools provide much more than education,” including a sense of belonging, Father Menezes said. “People come to Father Ryan not necessarily because they are Catholic, but they come to Father Ryan because we are Catholic.”



“You can look at diversity in a superficial way,” Sister Anne Catherine said. “Catholic schools have always just been the place where lots of different people can come together and agree on the most essential things, Christ and the faith.”





“Our mission is to share the love of Christ and build an education that is grounded in our faith. Our programs … all tie in to the faith,” Deely said. JPII’s goals with diversity is to bring together students of different backgrounds to spread the faith. “It is a missionary outreach.”