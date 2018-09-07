Donor offers grant challenge to support Catholic education

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

An anonymous donor has offered to give $50,000 to the Diocese of Nashville’s Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Education if the organization receives $100,000 in pledges by its Sept. 18 fundraising event.



“We’ve got a little way to go, but I have no doubt we’ll get there,” said Betty Lou Burnett, a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, EACS board member and event organizer.



As the Tennessee Register went to press, EACS had reached half its goal, with about $50,000 in pledges.



To salute Catholic education and to enhance the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools, the diocesan schools office is presenting a celebratory event 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Fleming Center. “A Celebration of Catholic Education” will honor recently retired Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Nashville, Dr. Therese Williams, and Christ the Teacher Award winners.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding will speak at the reception, as will two people who have benefitted from Catholic education: Esosa Osaitile, a senior at Pope John Paul II High School, and Mike Mammarelli, an alumni of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Nashville.



The event will also be an opportunity to meet the diocese’s new Superintendent of Schools, Rebecca Hammel.



“I very much look forward to the evening where I will meet for the first time those who walk this journey with us,” Hammel said. “I am grateful to our Catholic community, and especially Bishop Spalding and our pastors, for their generous support of our schools.”



Hammel officially began her new position with the diocese on Aug. 27, coming to Nashville from the Archdiocese of Atlanta, where she served as the associate superintendent of schools.



“The Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools is vitally important to the mission of keeping our schools affordable and accessible to all parents who desire a Catholic education for their children,” Hammel said. “This event is one such way others may positively impact the lives of children, by providing our young brothers and sisters opportunity.”



Everyone in the diocese is invited to the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools. Tickets will be available for purchase online or by emailing Burnett at bettylou.burnett@holyfamilycc.com. Organizers are still seeking corporate sponsors for the reception.



In addition to Burnette and her husband Jim, this year’s EACS gala committee includes: Lucy and Marty Blair , Chris and Bubba Donnelly, Susan and Pat Sheperd, Sally and Ed Stack.



For more information about EACS or making a donation, visit www.dioceseofnashville.com/endowment-for-the-advancement-of-catholic-schools.