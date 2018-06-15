EACS fundraiser set to help tuition assistance efforts

by From staff reports

The Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Education’s board is hoping its second fund-raising reception will build on the success of the first one so it can meet the growing demand for help from families who want to send their children to Catholic schools.



The Endowment is raising money to help meet the requests for tuition assistance from the Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic schools.



“For the school year coming up we had requests of more than $570,000 in tuition assistance,” said Betty Lou Burnett, an EACS board member and co-chair of this year’s fundraising reception with fellow board member Marty Blair. “The funds available from EACS was only $44,000, so you can see that the need is great.”



This year’s fundraising reception will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Fleming Center.



At the reception, the annual winner of the Christ the Teacher Award, given every year to an outstanding teacher at a Catholic school in the diocese, will be honored, as well as Dr. Therese Williams, the diocesan Superintendent of Schools, who is retiring after serving 44 years in Catholic education.



Tickets for the reception are $100 each and various sponsorship levels are available, Burnett said.



The Leadership Catholic class of the Catholic Business League will take on, as its capstone project, the task of marketing the reception and soliciting sponsorships, Burnett said.



Fifty percent of the funds raised will be added to the EACS endowment and 50 percent will be used to meet the current needs of the diocesan schools, Burnett said.



The inaugural EACS fundraising reception was held in May 2017 and raised about $70,000 Burnett said.



For more information about the reception, tickets or sponsorships, contact Burnett at bettylou.burnett@holyfamilycc.com or 615-373-4696.



