Effort to boost endowment for schools gains momentum

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Principals and administrators in the Diocese of Nashville have long known that the need for tuition assistance to attend Catholic schools far exceeds the available funds. Over the years, “we haven’t done a great job of championing the cause,” but now, “we’re definitely building traction, getting momentum” to support a sustainable tuition assistance program, according to Marty Blair, co-chair of a new fundraising event for the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools Inc.



A reception to support EACS will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Holy Family Church in Brentwood. Tickets are $100 each.



Leading up to the main event May 6, several preliminary, smaller fundraising gatherings have taken place, and donations and sponsorships totaling more than $50,000 have already been raised, according to Blair. “This is really about raising awareness,” he said.



Blair, whose wife taught at St. Henry School, and whose two children attended St. Henry and Father Ryan High School, said organizers are making an effort to tap into Catholic school alumni, and parents whose children have graduated from Catholic schools. “We want to keep folks engaged,” he said.



Paying for a Catholic school education can be a sacrifice for many families today, and the requests for tuition assistance far outpaces the ability of schools in the diocese to meet them.



“This past year we had over $400,000 of requests, and the earnings on the unrestricted endowment provides a little less than $20,000 annually,” Blair said. “Our Catholic schools are in dire need.”



To distribute the tuition assistance funds, the Catholic Schools office sends out an application to each of the diocesan school principals; they make an application for tuition assistance for their students most in need. The development committee of the EACS board, which includes Father Dexter Brewer, pastor of Christ the King Church, Father David Perkin, Moderator of the Curia, and Therese Williams, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Nashville, along with other EACS board members, meet and review the applications and make a recommendation to Bishop David Choby as to how the limited funds get distributed, Blair said.



Blair is hopeful that new EACS fundraising efforts will expand access to Catholic education. “Catholic schools should not just be for those who have done well in life” financially, said Blair.



The idea to hold an EACS reception grew out of the work of a task force formed in 2014 by Bishop Choby to explore ways to make Catholic schools more affordable. One recommendation of the task force was to develop a diocesan-wide marketing campaign, and another was to increase the funds invested through EACS.



Blair is hopeful this inaugural EACS reception will become an annual event, growing at a pace similar to the annual Seminarian Education Benefit Dinner and Auction fundraiser. Seven years ago, that event raised $6,000, and the goal for the 2017 event, to be held May 23 at Holy Family, is $225,000. “I really like the model for the seminarian event,” said Blair. “It’s grown and gets support from all over the diocese. Everybody is aware and involved in it.”



EACS has more than 20 designated funds that benefit schools and educational programs in the diocese, including every diocesan school. The foundation also has several undesignated funds donated to the bishop to support Catholic education. The EACS board advises the bishop on how to distribute the returns on those funds.



Blair is hopeful the May 6 reception will be the first step toward building the endowment to meet future needs while also boosting the amount available for assistance right away. Toward that goal, 50 percent of the money raised will be deposited into the endowment and 50 percent will be available for current needs.



The May 6 reception will be a diocesan-wide effort meant to complement the efforts of individual schools to raise funds for tuition assistance, Blair noted. The May 6 reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with music from the Holy Family Deacon John Calzavarra’s jazz group. The program will begin at 7 p.m., which will include recognizing all past winners of the Christ the Teacher Award, given to an outstanding teacher in a Catholic school in the diocese each year. The program will also feature two talks, one by a current Catholic school student receiving tuition assistance and another by an alumni of Catholic schools whose life has been impacted by the education they received.



Everyone in the diocese is invited. Tickets will be available for purchase online or by calling Betty Lou Burnett, the facilities director at Holy Family Church, at 615-373-4696, extension 223, or emailing BettyLou.Burnett@holyfamilycc.com.



Organizers are still seeking corporate sponsors for the reception.



For more information about EACS or making a donation, contact Therese Williams at 615-383-6393 or therese.williams@dioceseofnashville.com, or visit www.dioceseofnashville.com/endowment-for-the-advancement-of-catholic-schools.





