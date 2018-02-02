Family’s faith encouraged Bishop Spalding’s vocation

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding grew up in rural Kentucky, raised in a strong Catholic family that included his parents, sister, brother, and many extended family members. Here, he is pictured with his immediate family at his brother Brad’s wedding in 2001. Pictured, from left, are his sister Sandra Goatley, his mother, Aileen, who died in 2002, his brother Brad, his father Lawrence, and Bishop Spalding.

Like many people who know Bishop J. Mark Spalding well, his sister Sandra Goatley wasn’t too surprised to hear the news that he had been named a bishop. “I always knew he was going to do big things with the Church,” she said. “It’s just his calling.”



Ever since young Sandra, Mark, and their brother Brad were growing up on the family farm in Washington County, Kentucky, the twin values of faith and family were deeply instilled in them.



Their parents, Lawrence, and his late wife Mary Aileen Spalding, gave the children a strong foundation, Goatley said. She still remembers how intent her mother was that the children behaved well when they attended Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, and she made sure they never skipped.



“Our faith was always an important part of growing up. We never missed a holy day of obligation or Sunday Mass. And, we always went as a family,” Goatley, a parishioner of St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Kentucky, told The Record, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Louisville.



The Bishop’s family are descendants of the Spaldings on his father’s side and the Thompsons on his mother’s, some of the earliest Catholic settlers in central Kentucky. They lived in area known as “the Kentucky Holy Land,” one of the few rural areas of Kentucky that remains strongly Catholic, where the towns have names such as Holy Cross, Loretto and Calvary.







Bishop J. Mark Spalding poses with two of his aunts, Ursuline Sisters Rosanne Spalding and Laurita Spalding. Young Mark Spalding is pictured with his mother, below, the late Aileen Spalding. The Spalding children credit their parents’ strong faith with keeping them closely involved with the Church and encouraging vocations.



“It’s a Catholic enclave culturally,” Bishop Spalding said. “Everybody went to church. That was the way you lived your life. Besides the farm calendar and the school calendar … the parish calendar determined your life.”



Growing up, Bishop Spalding and his two younger siblings attended public schools near their home, where Ursuline Sisters served on the faculty. From there, he went on to attend Bethlehem High School, a Catholic high school in Bardstown.



In between school work and church activities, the Spalding family worked the farm, where they raised cattle and grew tobacco. Lawrence Spalding worked at the General Electric plant in Louisville, and farmed as a second job. “He would get up at 4:30 in the morning, get home about 4:30 in the evening and he did farm work ’til it got dark,” Bishop Spalding recalled.



Lawrence, now retired, still lives on the same family plot, although he now leases out the land; he remains a faithful parishioner at Holy Trinity in Fredericktown.



According to Goatley, she and her older brother hated the farm work at the time, but no matter, “it was a family event,” she said, cutting and hanging tobacco, tending the family garden, and caring for the cattle.



In addition to their parents, Lawrence and Aileen, there were many strong and faithful role models in the Spalding and Thompson families, Goatley said. “Mark looked at his aunts and uncles who had a vocation and he saw they were happy,” she said.



Sister Rosanne Spalding, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, who is Bishop Spalding’s aunt, agreed that her extended family’s lives were centered around their faith. Members of her family “went to church every time the doors were open.” Even if they had guests, they would make sure not to miss a church function or a Mass.



The Spalding family, “true blue Kentucky fans,” love the University of Kentucky sports. In right photo, Bishop Spalding attends a UK football game with his brother Brad, father Lawrence, and nephew Colton Spalding.

In addition to Sister Rosanne, Bishop Spalding has another aunt, Sister Laurita Spalding, who is also an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph. He also has several priests in the family, including a great uncle, Father James Thompson, and a second cousin, the late Father Harold Spalding.



“God will guide you where he wants you to go,” Sister Rosanne said of her family’s history of religious vocations.



“As much as any priest gave me a good example and encouragement, my own aunts and uncles encouraged my vocation,” said Bishop Spalding. “All of them shared a certain joy and commitment about their vocation that was intriguing to me and made me look at it as an option for life.” In his family, a call to the priesthood was taken seriously and supported, said Bishop Spalding.



Ordained a priest in 1991, Bishop Spalding has served in a number of parishes in Kentucky, and starting Friday, Feb. 2, he will take on a much bigger role as Bishop of Nashville. “Yes, he’s getting a new title, but he knows where he came from,” said Goatley, who teaches second grade at Bardstown Primary School.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding, in left photo, holds his niece Carly Spalding in the hospital shortly after her birth in 2003. Also pictured with them are nephew Hunter Goatley and niece Olivia Goatley. Bishop Spalding has baptized all his nieces and nephews.

Throughout his years as a priest, Bishop Spalding has maintained close ties with his family; he has baptized all of his nieces and nephews and been present at first communions and confirmations. He has also presided at the weddings of numerous family members and friends. “All the relationships, family and friends throughout my life … it strengthens me to know the support I have to be a good priest, pastor and bishop,” he said.



Goatley is confident that her brother will make a good bishop. “The way he will listen to anybody who comes to him, rich or poor, the young to the elders … he’s very present,” she said.



“He’s humble, and he’s smart,” said his aunt, Sister Rosanne, a former teacher who now serves as pastoral associate of Precious Blood Church in Owensboro, Kentucky. “He’s very down to earth, there’s no put-on with him.” While he takes his responsibility as a priest very seriously, “he’s got a sense of humor,” she said.



Sister Rosanne will be among about 100 extended family members who are expected to travel to Nashville for Bishop Spalding’s installation. “I wouldn’t miss it for anything,” she said.