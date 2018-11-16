‘Father Bernard’ remembered as humble servant, true priest

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Msgr. Bernard Niedergeses, a native of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and a priest of the Diocese of Nashville for over 65 years, died Nov. 4, 2018. Known for his humble service, Msgr. Niedergeses was pastor of Assumption and St. Pius X parishes for 38 years. In this 2002 portrait, Msgr. Niedergeses poses in his work clothes with his carpentry tools. He learned the trade from his father and was instrumental in restoring the historic Assumption Church, built in 1859. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio

Msgr. Bernard Niedergeses, beloved priest of the Diocese of Nashville who was known to generations of Tennesseans as simply “Father Bernard,” was the living embodiment “of what a priest is supposed to be,” said Father John Sims Baker during his homily at Msgr. Niedergeses’ funeral Mass at the Church of the Assumption on Friday, Nov. 9.



Msgr. Niedergeses died Sunday, Nov. 4, at age 92 after a long illness.



A native of Lawrenceburg Tennessee, raised in a large Catholic family, Msgr. Niedergeses served as a priest for the Diocese of Nashville for more than 65 years, including 38 years as pastor of Assumption and St. Pius X parishes in Nashville.



He was bestowed with the “richly deserved” honorary title of Monsignor late in his life, but “he was always ‘Father’ to me, and I was never entirely comfortable calling him by that title,” Father Baker said.



It’s likely that Msgr. Niedergeses, who was known for his decades of humble service to the Catholic faithful of Tennessee, was not entirely comfortable with the title either. Whether handing out report cards at the St. Pius X parish school, reverently leading Stations of the Cross during Lent, visiting patients at the Bordeaux hospital, or picking up a hammer and working to rebuild the historic Assumption Church, “he carried out these faithful duties with no show or ostentation,” Father Baker said.



Through the relationships he built with parishioners, school children and others he served, Msgr. Niedergeses allowed them “to know the love of the Father,” Father Baker said. In the Gospel reading of the Beatitudes, which Msgr. Niedergeses chose for his funeral Mass, he reminded the faithful of “the most succinct instructions for living the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Father Baker said.



Barbara Gibson, Msgr. Niedergeses’ great-niece and caregiver during the last years of his life, said she never realized until recently “what an impact he had on so many people.”



Gibson said many people shared with her “how he saved their marriage or brought them into the Church. … He also had a big impact on a lot of men becoming priests,” she said. “He was so quietly doing these things, he never wanted praise.”



Ann Huddleston, a long-time Assumption parishioner, recalled how she could always count on Msgr. Niedergeses to visit her mother in the hospital. “We totally loved him, he was just wonderful. ... We felt such a connection with him,” she said.



Rebuilding a church and neighborhood



Huddleston said if she happened to stop by Assumption on a weekday afternoon, Msgr. Niedergeses would often be there, doing the handiwork needed to restore the old church.



“I had a rule,” he told the Tennessee Register in 2015, “I would never ask anybody to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.” That meant climbing scaffolding to work on the high ceilings, doing a lot of stripping and re-painting and staining, putting up paneling. He learned the building trades as a youth working with his father and brothers.



Working alongside the many parishioners who shared in the restoration work helped build a sense of community, said Msgr. Niedergeses. “Everybody got to be part of it. You could take pride in it.”



By fixing up the church and working with neighboring Monroe Street United Methodist Church to establish Oktoberfest, Msgr. Neidergeses helped rebuild the Germantown neighborhood, once home to generations of German and Swiss immigrants, now one of the cities’ trendiest neighborhoods for the next generation of new Nashvillians.



“He was the father of Germantown. … Long before anyone had any idea of gentrifying the neighborhood,” he saw and cultivated the beauty there, Father Baker said.



Support for Catholic schools



Lori Patton, principal of St. Pius X Classical Academy, said that multiple generations of families “have been touched by his generosity and his spirit.”



Msgr. Niedergeses founded an endowment to help families in need afford tuition at St. Pius, and in his will requested that memorial donations be made to either St. Pius or his own grade school, Sacred Heart in Lawrenceburg.



During his life, Msgr. Niedergeses lamented that Catholic education was often out of reach for many families and did all he could to support these small parish schools. “That’s really where his heart was,” said Patton.



Many of the current St. Pius students never knew Msgr. Niedergeses, but “he still watches over us,” Patton said. A portrait of Msgr. Niedergeses, wearing his coveralls, a hammer in his hand, hangs in the front hallway of the school, and the children see that every day. They also prayed for him and made cards for him as his health was failing.



“He had a great impact on the history of the school,” Patton said.



Service throughout the state



Msgr. Niedergeses officially retired in 2008 after serving most of his priestly ministry as pastor of Assumption and St. Pius. Before that, he served a number of parishes across the state.



Young Bernard Niedergeses attended Sacred Heart School in Lawrenceburg and spent three years at Lawrence County High School before transferring to Father Ryan High School in Nashville so he could continue his Latin studies; he graduated in 1943. He then attended St. Charles College and St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore.



On June 3, 1950 he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop William L. Adrian at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville.



Msgr. Niedergeses’ first assignment was as an assistant to Msgr. Leo H. Ringwald at Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Michael Church in Memphis, and St. Ann’s Mission in Bartlett, Tennessee. From 1954-1956 he was assistant to Father Albert Henkel at Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman in East Tennessee covering 10 counties and seven mission churches.



Msgr. Niedergeses’ first assignment as pastor began in 1956 at Notre Dame Church in Greenville, which also included missions in nine counties. From Greeneville he organized and built St. Patrick Church in Morristown and St. Henry Church in Rogersville. He loved the beauty of East Tennessee and spent many of his vacations in the mountains.



In 1966 Msgr. Niedergeses was appointed Diocesan Director of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, or religious education, and was named pastor of St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin, with the mission of St. Frances Cabrini in Lebanon.



Then, from 1970 until his retirement in 2008, Father Bernard was pastor of both St. Pius X Church and Church of the Assumption in Nashville.



The historic Assumption Church, built in 1859, was in great disrepair and almost totally abandoned when he took the helm of the parish. With great love for the Blessed Mother’s church, a few volunteers began the hard work of restoring the old buildings, and growing the parish. It was a labor of love for the rest of his life.



In 2012, at the request of Bishop David Choby, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Msgr. Niedergeses to the rank of Prelate of Honor to His Holiness and granted him the title of monsignor.



Msgr. Niedergeses was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Joseph Niedergeses and Mary Baltz Niedergeses, brothers, Michael H. Niedergeses (Alma), Joseph F. Niedergeses (Semina), and George T. Niedergeses; sisters, Catherine S. and Mary Margaret Niedergeses.



He is survived by his sister-in-law, Betty (Mrs. George T. Niedergeses), Sioux City, Iowa; nieces, Linda (Jim) Smotherman, Birmingham, Alabama, Sara (Paul) Hirschman, Sioux City, Iowa, Cathy (David) Neal, Buena Vista, Colorado, Jane (Rick) Simonds, Littleton, Colorado; nephews, Dan (Leslie) Niedergeses, Hixon, Tennessee, John (Cathy) Niedergeses, Huntsville, Alabama, Richard (Vicky) Niedergeses, Omaha, Nebraska, Thomas (Linda) Niedergeses, Muscatine, Iowa, Bill (Theresa) Niedergeses, Sioux City, Iowa; many great- and great-great nieces and nephews, and his special caregivers in retirement: Barbara (his great-niece) and Jay Gibson, and Patricia and Larry Hager.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding was the principal celebrant at Msgr. Niedergeses’ funeral Mass on Nov. 9, his first funeral Mass for a priest since bring ordained and installed as bishop of Nashville.



A funeral Mass was also celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Lawrenceburg on Saturday, Nov. 10, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg.



Msgr. Niedergeses requested that memorial donations be made to St. Pius X Classical Academy in Nashville or Sacred Heart School in Lawrenceburg.