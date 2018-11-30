Father Maxi Ofori retuning to Ghana to teach

by Robert Alan Glover

Father Maxi Ofori, who served in the Diocese of Nashville for nearly a decade, is soon returning to his home country of Ghana. He is pictured here with the Costa family of St. Matthew Parish in Franklin, where he previously served as parochial vicar. The Costas include parents Tom and Lisa, sons Adam, Max and Jack, and daughter Katie.

Father Dominic Maximilian Ofori – aka Father Maxi – will be leaving Nashville Dec. 31. Sort of.



A faithful servant at six parishes since 2009, Father Ofori, who has been the administrator at St. Ann Church in Nashville since July 15, 2017, will return to his native Ghana in West Africa for a teaching position.



“It is hard saying goodbye to all of my people here, but I will be back next June for two months, and also return every 10 months to do research,” said Father Ofori.



A priest for almost 18 years, Father Ofori was ordained in 1999 by the Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana. He came to the United States to pursue graduate studies and received a master’s degree in English from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, and a doctorate in rhetoric from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.



“Before (taking) my first rhetoric class, I understood it only as a form of deceptive communication, that is, the layman’s form of talking to people,” said Father Ofori.



“It is, however, much, much, more, including the winning over of your audience,” said Father Ofori.



He also explained that, with Jesus, “you are hearing God’s rhetorical link to humanity, and if we can bring that link to people, then it will help us to stay on message.”



During his nine years with the Diocese of Nashville, Father Ofori served as pastoral assistant at St. Edward Church, priest-in-residence at Christ The King Church, administrator at St. Joseph Church in Madison and St. Pius X Church in Nashville, and as parochial vicar at St. Matthew Church in Franklin.



What memories is he taking with him back home?



“First, I would say the experience of running a parish, which I did not do in Ghana, and having a staff here; operating a school and learning the parish’s structure, its meetings, budgeting procedures, etc.,” said Father Ofori.



There were also the people who were very supportive – especially at Christ the King, “which is a very compassionate parish that helped me to grow and understand others,” said Father Ofori.



“I feel that my time here was also one of great spiritual and cultural growth, while I was able to continue my education too,” he said.



He noted that “you can’t use what you don’t have, and in my pastoral duties I had a chance to become one with the people and grow spiritually, while carrying on culturally an extension of how I was raised, which was to engage with other people.”



Father Ofori’s teaching position upon returning home will be Communications, Public Relations, and the Media, at the University of Ghana in its capitol, Accra.



Two things that he is also passionate about are soccer (Arsenal of the English Premier League and Barcelona of La Liga in Spain are his “guys’), and a host of saints: the Blessed Mother, St. Joseph, St. Dominic, St. Maximilian Kolbe, and especially St. Thomas More.



“For me, what remains important about Thomas More is how he did not abandon his faith, while also not issuing a statement and keeping silent on his opposition to King Henry VIII’s divorcing his queen, Catherine of Aragon, to marry Anne Boleyn,” said Father Ofori.



“He would not compromise his beliefs, even in the face of death, and even today we sometimes have to keep quiet to win an argument, and by doing so are following his example,” said Father Ofori.



“I think our country is doing well, and it is a very diverse nation culturally, and with our religious populations too,” Father Ofori said of Ghana.



Tom Costa, a parishioner at St. Matthew Church in Franklin, said he is “very saddened by Father’s departure, but it helps knowing that he will be back, and that we can stay in touch with him through modern technology.”



Costa recalled that “Father Ofori was always approachable and open to everyone from the time he was first posted here,” especially talking to his three teenage sons about a vocation to the priesthood.



Costa also remembered fondly a road trip to Philadelphia with Father Ofori in 2015 for the World Meeting of Families attended by Pope Francis.



“It was of enormous benefit to all of us, and yet another opportunity to get acquainted with him, because he is a very special person,’ said Costa.







