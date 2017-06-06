Father Michael Johnston named Administrator

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

Father Michael O. Johnston has been elected administrator of the Diocese of Nashville in a meeting of the College of Consultors held in Chattanooga this afternoon. He will assume the duties for the administration of the diocese immediately and will serve until a new bishop is named by Pope Francis and takes possession of the Diocese of Nashville.



The election was held, as required by canon law, when a diocese becomes vacant as it did when Bishop David Choby died Saturday night. The College of Consultors is made up of 12 priests serving the diocese. The meeting took place during the annual priest convocation held each June in conjunction with the priests of the Diocese of Knoxville.



A diocesan administrator is tasked with maintaining the operation of a vacant diocese. He can fulfill most of the duties of a bishop, but is not to undertake new initiatives that would prejudice the next bishop. He cannot ordain clergy, and, for the first year that he serves as diocesan administrator, he can only appoint priests as parish administrators. If the diocesan administrator remains in office after a year, he may then appoint pastors.



Father Johnston said that he is humbled to be elected. He intends to see to the immediate needs of the diocese and work collaboratively to prepare for the arrival of the new bishop.



Father Johnston, 71, is a native of Nashville and a graduate of Christ the King School and Father Ryan High School. He was ordained to the priesthood on December 18, 1970 at Basilica of St. Peter in Rome. He served in a number of assignments in parishes and high schools in Chattanooga and Knoxville before returning to St. Stephen Parish in Old Hickory in 1982. He served as the pastor of St. Henry Parish from 1991 until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his priesthood he served in a number of diocesan assignments in addition to his duties in parishes and schools. Since his retirement he has continued to serve as a member of the Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors as well as the Diocesan Review Board.

