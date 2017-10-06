Fatima 100th anniversary year coming to a close Oct. 13

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima at St. Edward Church in Nashville is seen above. The parish has a strong devotion to Our Lady of Fatima.

On Oct. 13, the world will mark the 100th anniversary of the final apparition of the Blessed Mother, under the title of Our Lady of the Rosary, to three children in Fatima, Portugal, and the Miracle of the Sun.



The anniversary falls during the month dedicated to the Holy Rosary. The two have been linked for a century.



When the Blessed Virgin appeared to Lucia Dos Santos and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto on the 13th of each month from May to October, 1917, in the midst of World War I, she asked for prayers, specifically the rosary, for the reparation of sinners, the conversion of sinners, and for peace.



On the 100th anniversary of the final appearance, Catholics around the Diocese of Nashville and throughout the world will be praying the rosary, just as Mary asked.



At St. Edward Church in Nashville, parishioners have been marking the 100th anniversary of Fatima since May, with Mass and a rosary on the 13th of each month, as well as a series of talks on Marian devotion. The parish also has converted its former baptistry into a shrine to Our Lady of Fatima with a statue of her from Portugal.



On Oct. 13, there will be Mass at 8 a.m. followed by a recitation of the rosary, said parishioner Tommy Natcher. With the upcoming anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun, “I’m expecting a larger crowd for that,” Natcher said. “Our parish has developed a large devotion to Our Lady.”



It’s a devotion that Natcher shares. “Our Lady has always been there for me, even in the most difficult times of my life,” he said. “I’ve always run to Our Lady because I know she will never abandon me and she will always be there to help me, along with her son.”



Jo Clyde, a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville and a member of the Legion of Mary for more than 30 years, also has a special devotion to Mary. “I don’t do anything unless I ask her first,” Clyde said. “She never leads you astray.”



The Legion of Mary at St. Henry wanted to help promote the 100th anniversary of Fatima, Clyde said. “We wanted to give out 1,000 Miraculous Medals before Oct. 13,” and the group has far exceeded its goal. “We’ve given out thousands, and the little pamphlet that explains it so people understand the background of it,” Clyde said. “I probably gave out a thousand myself.”



The Legion of Mary not only promotes a devotion to Mary, but encourages people to pray the rosary regularly. The members do it at all of their meetings, Clyde said. “The more you pray the rosary, … you are really meditating on the life of Jesus,” she said. And that’s the goal of a devotion to Mary, to let her bring you closer to her son, Clyde explained. “It’s for our own sanctification.”



America Needs Fatima, an organization that promotes the devotion to Our Lady of Fatima and her request to pray for the conversion of sinners and for world peace, has asked people across the country to pray the rosary in a public space at noon, Saturday, Oct. 14, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Fatima miracle. Several parishes in the Diocese of Nashville will participate in the Rosary Rally, including:



• Immaculate Conception Church, 709 Franklin St., Clarksville. For information, contact Beatrix Alvey 931-378-2878 or (for Spanish) Deacon Juan Garza 931-645-6275 ext. 112.



• St. Philip Church in Franklin. The rally will be at the parish’s Statue of the Blessed Mother Mary on Main Street. The program will include songs of praise, prayers and the recitation of the four mysteries of the rosary.



• St. Cecilia Church in Waynesboro. The rally will be at the Waynesboro Town Square Gazebo. A small meal will be served afterwards at St. Cecilia with Mass at 5 p.m. For information, call Regina at 931-722-6621.



• Sacred Heart Church in Loretto. The rally will be at M.H. Weathers Park in Loretto. For information, call Amy Brown at 931-242-6614.



St. Joseph Church in Madison will host 10 days of the Rosary, Benedction and Mass beginning on Oct. 13 and continuing until Oct. 22. The services will be held at 6 p.m. during the week, 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.



At Sacred Heart in Loretto, the parish has revived a prayer ministry with a traveling statue of Our Lady of Fatima, Brown said. Every week, a different parishioner will take home the statue and pray the rosary before it every day.



“It started years ago,” Brown said, but over time, the ministry waned and parishioners lost track of the statue. Eventually, they found it in the kindergarten classroom of Sacred Heart School, she said, and it has been traveling among parishioners once again.